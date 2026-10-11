‘Priceless was perfection; he didn’t deviate an inch right or left’: how Ginny Elliot’s legendary eventer mastered the trickiest tracks in the world

In H&H’s series on cross-country course-design through the decades, Ginny Elliot describes the challenges of the ’80s and ’90s – and remembers some iconic fences

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Subscriber Exclusive
Ginny Elliot jumping huge cross-country fence at LA Olympics
Ginny Elliot and Priceless power over the Crescent Oxer at the LA Olympics in 1984
(Image credit: Kit Houghton)

It’s easy to hark back to the cross-country courses of yesteryear, and pit the traditional “rider-frighteners” versus today’s technical questions, but the reality is far more nuanced. Ginny Elliot, who won 10 gold medals as well as five Burghleys and three Badmintons in the 1980s, refutes the idea that accuracy is more important today.

“When Frank Weldon took over building Badminton [1966–1988] it was all about bravery and accuracy – accuracy was super important,” she says.

Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.