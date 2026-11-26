“It’s not like the old days,” is a common nostalgic refrain. Perhaps never more so than when it comes to cross-country course-design. Mark Phillips, with perspective of the sport both as a top rider in the 1970s and ’80s and as a long-term five-star designer, pinpoints the contrast in public perception which he believes has driven major change at top level in eventing.

He describes the changes in cross-country not just as an evolution but “a totally different sport.”

“The evolution is a change in response to public opinion on the welfare of a horse,” he says. “But apart from the skinnies, the questions are now easier for the horse.

“The big picture is that when Frank Weldon was designing in the 1970s, if he got 50% of the field round, he was having a bad weekend,” he explains. “Since the turn of the century, if you don’t get 50% clear, as a designer you’re getting questions from the FEI.

“In the interests of modern thinking on horse welfare, it’s unacceptable to have a horse on the ground. Fifty years ago it was part of the entertainment – watching a rider take an early bath was why people paid to come. Of course they didn’t want to see horses or riders hurt, but the spills were part of the thrill.

“And so designers now go for skinnies, which are designed for glance-offs, rather than rider-frighteners.”

“Apart from skinnies, the questions are now easier for the horse” MARK PHILLIPS

Mark Phillips riding Columbus at Badminton in 1973 over a “rider-frightener” fence typical of the time (Image credit: Alamy)

Mark describes the modern course-designer’s job as “risk management: the evolution is a change in response to public opinion on the welfare of the horse”.

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“In those days, you’d always try to build something no one had ever built before,” he adds. “You don’t do that now. You’ll see variations on a theme, but nothing totally new.”

Mark, who started designing at Gatcombe in 1982, remembers building a bounce of corners there, a left-hand corner to a right-hand one.

“It was different, but it jumped fine,” he says. “We don’t see many bounces because in terms of risk management, the percentage chance of someone coming too fast and landing on the first or too slow and fiddling in a stride is too high.

“Today you’ll never see a bounce except off a turn because the turn controls the pace.”

Triple brushes, on the other hand, are now ubiquitous. Mark remembers building the first ones.

“They were in the arena at Burghley, in 1993, when Stephen Bradley won,” he says. “They were narrow at the front and big but had a jumpable width of 8ft, which you’d see on a BE100 now, at the appropriate height.”

“We’d always try to build something no one had built before – you don’t do that now” MARK PHILLIPS ON THE CHANGING FACE OF COURSE-DESIGN

Changing times – and horses

It’s not just public perception that has altered. It’s been more than two decades since the end of the traditional long-format endurance phase, which has affected event horse breeding. With the demise of the steeplechase came a different horse, with different skills.

“As rules change, so horses change,” says Mark. “Taking away the steeplechase made a big difference because the staying thoroughbred was no longer needed.”

“In the old days you needed a thoroughbred with stamina for speed and endurance. Today nearly every course – Olympics, Worlds, Europeans – is not a stamina test.

Cross-country was the be-all and end-all back then – a very different perspective to today.

“In the 70s and 80s, if you turned in the right place in your dressage test, you could be competitive,” he says. “In showjumping they had big heavy poles and deep cups, now there are light cups and 25mm cups. The horses have to be allergic to wood.”

Mark Phillips’ course-designing tenure at Burghley spanned 30 years. He also won the event in 1973 (Image credit: Future/Lucy Merrell)

Science has played its part too.

“We know a lot more about how horses see – they can’t see the bit they are jumping, but draw information from the sides,” says Mark. “We can use decoration to help a horse understand height and depth.

“We also now know that horses see in contrast not colour, which is why you no longer see white rails into water because against the sheen of water there’s no contrast.”

Science, horse welfare and social perception have all played their part in the changing face of cross-country design. Mark Phillips may say it’s a completely different sport, but one thing that hasn’t changed in 50 years is the joy these courses give – for both competitor and fan.

Mark Phillips’ most memorable fence (Image credit: Badminton Horse Trials) Mark himself is no stranger to a rider-frightener. Badminton’s Vicarage Vee (pictured in 1971, jumped by Toby Sturgis) remains one of the most iconic fences in the world – largely unchanged from its form in the 1970s, although the ditch is certainly more defined. “I once jumped the Vicarage Vee out of a trot!” says Mark. “I was riding a horse called Classic Lines. That put the heart rate up! “But actually, it’s a 3m spread at the bottom – or 10ft. A showjumping stride is 12ft, so a 10ft ditch is well within a horse’s stride.”