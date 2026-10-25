‘Everyone needs to take a deep breath and slow down,’ says Pammy Hutton

Pammy Hutton FBHS deliberates on the safety risks involved in equestrian sport and what can be done to mitigate them beyond wearing protective gear

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Dressage rider and trainer Pammy Hutton wears a navy top with a red collar, is looking out of the image to her left and is making an open hand gesture
Do horses know how to cope in the “real world”, asks Pammy Hutton
(Image credit: Jon Stroud Media)

Once upon a time, a mother was leading her seven-year-old daughter on her pony. A bird flew out of a bush; the child wobbled off, broke her neck and was paralysed.

Riding is frequently listed among high-risk sports, up there with motorsports. The obvious solution is to mitigate that risk and, indeed, equestrians have access to good safety gear.

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Pammy Hutton
Pammy Hutton
H&H dressage columnist

Pammy Hutton is joint principal of Talland School of Equitation and an international dressage rider and trainer. She is a Fellow of the British Horse Society and has competed internationally in eventing, being reserve for the Montreal Olympics. Pammy is the daughter of the late Molly Sivewright, is married to Brian Hutton and mother to successful dressage riders Charlie and Pippa. A regular Horse & Hound columnist, you can read Pammy’s views in the magazine or digital subscribers can view them online below.