Many younger people are joining golf clubs nowadays. The common denominator is how pleased they are when their handicap comes down. They know they’re never going to be pro golfers, but they like having a measure of achievement to be proud of.

Is there a similar way to excite people coming into our sport while also improving the standard of riding in this country?

I totally agree with William Funnell who said in his column how disappointed he was with the overall standard at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

I would like to see a new rule requiring riders to jump four double clears at 1m before competing at 1.10m, and then another four clears at that level before progressing to 1.20m, and so on.

Sweden and Germany already use similar systems, and look at how many good horses and riders they have produced over recent years.

I would also like to see the FEI adopting a comparable approach, say four double clears at 1.40m before moving up to 1.45m, for example.

At all levels, it would encourage riders to strive for clear rounds and produce horses to the best of their ability instead of turning in the erratic rounds we so often see. Even young horse classes have become ridiculously fast.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It would also help those of us who sell horses to assess the true background of a rider rather than the way they see themselves on a Facebook page.

My very own Great Escape

Following the recent episode at RAF Fairford where American bombers were based, it emerged that a suspicious gang was intercepted not by the brilliance of technology but a tip-off from a farmer’s wife coming home from a night out. Well done to her.

It sometimes feels like we’re living in perilous times. But I’ll take you back to a gentler era before social media and when only old people watched the news…

It was 1981 and my yard in Yorkshire wasn’t far from Alanbrooke Barracks, a former Second World War aerodrome. The 100-year-old grass around the outside of the runways provided the most beautiful going, so I often used to ride over there, pop the border rails and give a horse a spin.

Then one day, to my horror, high barbed wired fencing appeared around the perimeter, planes were flying overhead and a huge “keep out” sign had gone up for good measure. I didn’t know it then, but it was being used for military training as a prelude to the Falklands War.

“One last time,” I said to myself as I jumped what was now the only way in – a big solid gate.

As I set off at a canter, two Land Rovers appeared, complete with mounted guns and a commander standing tall with his field glasses trained on me. I did a very quick about-turn and although the horse I was riding wasn’t built for speed, that morning he could have won at Cheltenham!

“This is going to be a long one,” I thought as I approached the big solid gate at considerable speed. “Do your best, lad,” I muttered to the horse, “or they’ll still be scraping bits of me up weeks later.”

Luckily, he put in a mighty jump and off we went down the tracks towards home quicker than Dick Turpin ever did.

Counting down the days

I’ve always enjoyed the London International, or Olympia as it was back in the day, although the stress levels will be up a tad this year with my son, Olli, competing in the five-star classes.

One lady who is particularly looking forward to watching him is his 92-year-old grandmother Phyllida Cassan, my wife Tina’s mother.

She’s so keen that when she was due to be given a lift to this year’s HOYS – and Tina rang to make sure she was ready at the designated time of 11.30am – Phyllida instantly responded: “Ready? I’ve been up, dressed and waiting since 7!”

God bless her, and all the young and old for whom this show has such a special meaning at Christmas.

● How would you implement a measure of achievement in showjumping? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine