‘Very exciting for the future’: gold for Great British in eventing Nations Cup final

The 2026 eventing Nations Cup final featured a new format, so all 10 qualified teams started on a zero score

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The British team on their lap of honour after winning the 2026 eventing Nations Cup Final at Boekelo.
(Image credit: FEI/Libby Law Photography)

Great Britain beat nine other countries to win the eventing Nations Cup final in Boekelo, the Netherlands, at the weekend.

The team of Kirsty Chabert (Classic VI), Yasmin Ingham (Kinda Corvette), Katie Magee (Cushlas Indigo) and Gemma Stevens (Cooley Park Muze) finished on a score of 84.4.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.