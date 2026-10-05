Great Britain beat nine other countries to win the eventing Nations Cup final in Boekelo, the Netherlands, at the weekend.

The team of Kirsty Chabert (Classic VI), Yasmin Ingham (Kinda Corvette), Katie Magee (Cushlas Indigo) and Gemma Stevens (Cooley Park Muze) finished on a score of 84.4.

Germany (Julia Krajewski and Ero de Cantraie, Pauline Knorr on Aevolet MAF, Arne Bergendahl with Bronco NRW and Christoph Wahler with Gainsbourg De Bedon) was second on 87 and Ireland (Susie Berry on Strangford, Elizabeth Power and Dassett Fortune, Padraig McCarthy with Kilroe Tiger and Godfrey Gibbons on Kilnamac Kasu) was third on 97.5.

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This year featured a new format; all 10 teams that had qualified for the final started on a zero score, so it was all to play for. The Brits led from the dressage thanks to strong tests from all four combinations, but dropped behind Germany after the cross-country, following an unfortunate elimination for Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI. Kirsty’s teammates were all clear inside the optimum time.

Going into the showjumping yesterday (4 October) the pressure was on Yasmin, Katie and Gemma, as Kirsty’s elimination meant all three scores had to count. Gemma was first in and jumped clear, as did Katie. Yasmin had four faults, but as Germany’s Christoph Wahler and Gainsbourg de Bedon had two poles, Great Britain finished on the lowest team score for the win.

“I’m very proud of them all,” said Britain’s chef d’equipe Philip Surl, adding that Katie, Yasmin and Gemma's horses are all nine-year-olds, which is “very exciting for the future”.

“It’s a unique event and now with Boekelo being a final, rather than just another leg of the Nations Cup, it’s changed the dynamic of the competition and the event has a real championship feel.”

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German chef d'equipe Annette Wyrwoll said the team was pleased with their result.

“Of course it could have been a little bit better, but Great Britain is such a great nation, so we are happy to be second to them,” she said.

“Our team was amazing, they all completed and it was a very good weekend for them at Boekelo which is such a special event.”

Ireland finishes third in eventing Nations Cup final

Ireland rose from fifth after dressage to finish third. The best of the Irish was Susie Berry and Strangford, who finished sixth.

“We’re absolutely thrilled, we’ve come with a team of very young horses, our entire team are all nine-year-old horses, so that looks really bright for the future for them,” said Sam Griffiths, Ireland’s chef d’equipe.

“After very nearly getting a podium place at the World Championships and now getting a podium, we’re absolutely delighted with this result and it’s all going in the right direction for us.”

Germany’s Julia Krajewski and Ero de Cantraie topped the individual standings, having added just 0.4 of a time-penalty to their 23.9 dressage. It is the third time Julia has won the Boekelo CCI4*-L title. Katie Magee and Cushlas Indigo were the best of the Brits, finishing on their 26.4 dressage for second. Belgium’s Lara De Liedekerke-Meier was third on Quintus. Gemma Stevens and Cooley Park Muze were fifth (28.0) and Yasmin and Kinda Corvette seventh (30.0).

There were 18 Brits in action at Boekelo, including Will Newton and Last Hope 10, who finished 10th. Gemma was 15th with her other ride, Chilli Morning IV.