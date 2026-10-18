‘There was one aspect of the Asian Games I was truly horrified to hear about,’ reflects Pippa Roome

H&H’s Pippa Roome muses on weather delays and championship formats

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Three event riders, two wearing black jackets and one in red, with their medals at the 2026 Asian Games
China’s Asian Games champion Alex Hua Tian shares a joke with Japan’s bronze medallist Yoshiaki Oiwa, as Thailand’s silver medallist Woraphat Sittiju looks on
(Image credit: FEI/Yusuke Nakanishi Photograph)

The weather delays and changes to the schedule at the recent Asian Games left me reminiscing about the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon, when Hurricane Florence pushed the eventing showjumping back from Sunday to Monday.

“We have no intention of cancelling – we’re going to finish this thing,” said the event’s discipline director Jim Wolf at the press conference after cross-country.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.