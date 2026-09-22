Olympian leads as Typhoon Dujuan forces cross-country to run last at major championship

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HUA Tian (CHN) and MANJUSHRI competes during the equestrian eventing Jumping competition of the 20th Asian Game Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Equestrian Park in Tokyo on September 22, 2026.
Alex Hua Tian and Manjushri lead the eventing at the 2026 Asian Games.
(Image credit: FEI/Yusuke Nakanishi)

Alex Hua Tian heads the provisional eventing standings at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya while Typhoon Dujuan has led to changes to the championship timetable in Japan.

The cyclone brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Tokyo region, and is now moving up the east coast. The equestrian events are being held at the Tokyo Equestrian Park (Baji Koen), home to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2021.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.