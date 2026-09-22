Alex Hua Tian heads the provisional eventing standings at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya while Typhoon Dujuan has led to changes to the championship timetable in Japan.

The cyclone brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Tokyo region, and is now moving up the east coast. The equestrian events are being held at the Tokyo Equestrian Park (Baji Koen), home to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2021.

The timetable change meant dressage and showjumping both happened today (Tuesday) and the eventing competition will end with cross-country tomorrow, on a track designed by Poland’s Marcin Konarski.

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The new timetable is a departure from the normal order of phases at major championships (dressage, cross-country, showjumping), but means officials have more time to prepare the cross-country track following the rain. The medal ceremony will be held an hour after cross-country.

“This unanimous adjustment is authorised under FEI rules, which permit schedule changes for force majeure and extreme weather to safeguard human and equine welfare, and allow officials to address unforeseen circumstances in the sporting spirit,” said an official announcement, issued by eventing technical delegate Alec Lochore on Monday (21 September).

British-based Chinese rider Alex, who is the defending Asian Games champion, is riding nine-year-old Manjushri at this year’s games. The pair led the dressage on a score of 26.9 and jumped a clear round in the showjumping.

“I've brought a very competitive horse,” said Alex. “He's only nine years old, but he's already competing at four-star level and he's always been very reliable.”

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Alex and the Irish Sport Horse, owned by Adam, Angelina and Lin Guo and Qianru Yi, finished seventh at Bramham CCI4*-S in June and won the CCI3*-S at Burgham in July. They also headed the CCI3*-L at Hartpury in 2025 and were fourth at the FEI Asian Championships in Thailand..

“I'm here to win an individual medal. Whether it's gold, silver or bronze depends on what happens, but I hope we do a good job,” added Alex.

“I think Marcin has done an excellent and very interesting job. The time and technicality are going to be influential, and I think the ground could be very influential.

“All of those things coming together will put a lot of pressure on the athletes, especially the ones who want to win. I think it's an open competition and it will be interesting and exciting all the way to the end.”

Alex heads into Wednesday’s cross-country with a 3.2 penalty buffer ahead of Thailand’s Woraphat Sittiju and 18-year-old gelding Uster De Chanay.

Japan’s Ryo Murata and the 18-year-old CCI4*-S winner Brookpark Vikenti hold third on 30.4. The home side is also leading the team competition.