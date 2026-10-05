Welsh breeds and racing enthusiast set to judge this year’s HOYS supremes reveals what he looks for in a winner

Edwin Prosser tells us what he wants to see in the ring when he judges the HOYS 2026 supremes

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Edwin Prosser and Tullis Matson are seen dressed in tuxedos while judging at HOYS
Edwin Prosser and Tullis Matson judging HOYS in 2022
(Image credit: First Class Images)

Edwin Prosser and Laura Collett were recently revealed to be Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2026 supreme horse and pony judges. For equestrians both in and outside of showing, Laura’s is a household name. But what of Edwin?

For those of you who do not know the Welsh pony aficionado, here’s an insight into his background in horses, in showing, and what he will be looking for in the ring at HOYS.

Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.