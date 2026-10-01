‘There’s a degree of Miss Marple about it’: meet the lady who has sent almost 200 good luck packages ahead of HOYS

Morean Hamilton – the “HOYS fairy” – sends out good luck packages each year ahead of Horse of the Year Show. Find out why, and how to get on her list

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A mixture of Morean&#039;s packs of gifts
(Image credit: Morean Hamilton)

Back in 2022, we qualified a pony for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). It was a particularly special ticket; “Brian” was home-bred, and to say he was tricky would be a wild understatement! A few weeks later, a parcel arrived in the post for Brian from “the HOYS fairy”, and Brian became one of, by now, almost 200 ticket holders to receive a package.

The HOYS fairy, Morean Hamilton, reveals why she continues to enjoy bringing an extra little bit of magic to certain combinations’ HOYS prep...

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.