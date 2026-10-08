Natasha Nelson was delighted to be crowned champion of the NeedleSmart, John Illingworth and Cliff Kirby ridden pure-bred Arab of the year final at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), with Mike, Jayne and Sandra Johnson's Bugatti.

Nine-year-old Bugatti, by Master Design, is a newcomer to the top echelons of ridden showing but has belied his relative inexperience to secure some top results:

“He did a lot of in-hand before he came to me to do his ridden career, but this is only his second season; his first open season,” said Natasha, a member of the Meads Show Team.

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“He was British national supreme champion as a novice last year, and this is his first HOYS so I’m just absolutely blown away.”

This was not only a poignant win for the chestnut stallion, but for his rider too.

“It’s my first HOYS win. Horses from our team have been placed up to third before,” she said. “But on a horse I’m actually sitting on, I’ve never made it further than sixth so I’m absolutely made up!”

Following an enthusiastic lap of honour, Natasha describes Bugatti as “a darling” and “good fun to have around”.

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“He was very excited, he’s done a lot of in-hand so he can flare up, but actually as a person he’s really gentle, cuddly,” she added. “Your nan could lead him out, he’s a darling, he’s really good fun to have around.”

So what’s the plan next?

“I’ve no idea! I need to go and have a glass of champagne, I think!” Natasha said. “But I’d like to think we’ll have him out again next year.”

Runners-up to Natasha and Bugatti were Sian Warman and Waliandro, while third place was awarded to Louisa Biles riding Arimathea.