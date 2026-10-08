‘He’s a darling’: HOYS debutant crowned HOYS 2026 ridden Arab of the year

Bugatti and Natasha Nelson are crowned champions in the ridden pure-bred Arab of the year final at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show

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Chestnut Arab Bugatti and Natasha Nelson
Bugatti and Natasha Nelson
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Natasha Nelson was delighted to be crowned champion of the NeedleSmart, John Illingworth and Cliff Kirby ridden pure-bred Arab of the year final at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), with Mike, Jayne and Sandra Johnson's Bugatti.

Nine-year-old Bugatti, by Master Design, is a newcomer to the top echelons of ridden showing but has belied his relative inexperience to secure some top results:

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.