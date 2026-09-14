‘I wanted to finish feeling good about how I was riding’: Olympic eventer retires from top-level competition

New Zealand’s Dan Jocelyn reflects on favourite memories as he steps down after a 30-year career

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Dan Jocelyn, a rider in black and white colours, rides a dark bay horse over a jump made of silver birch logs at Badminton 2025
Dan Jocelyn pilots his last five-star horse, Blackthorn Cruise, to 26th at Badminton 2025
(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

Dan Jocelyn has retired from top-level eventing after a career spanning more than 30 years.

The New Zealand rider is hanging up his boots after a career including one Olympics, two World Equestrian Games and multiple five-star completions.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.