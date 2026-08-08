“He’s 19 years young and loves the big stage”: Olympic medal-winning eventer comes out of retirement for international showjumping debut

Eventer Tom McEwen chats to Horse & Hound's showjumping editor Jennifer Donald after his Tokyo Olympic medal-winning superstar Toledo De Kerser makes his international showjumping debut

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Olympic eventer Tom McEwen and 19-year-old Toledo De Kerser in action in the CSI2* showjumping classes at the Longines Global Champions Tour of London 2026.
Olympic eventer Tom McEwen and his 19-year-old Tokyo team gold and individual silver medal-winning partner Toledo De Kerser in action in the CSI2* showjumping classes at the Longines Global Champions Tour of London 2026.
(Image credit: Elli Birch / Boots And Hooves Photography)

At “19 years young and with a billion miles on the clock from eventing”, double Olympic medal-winning horse Toledo De Kerser has been enjoying a quieter life in recent years.

But, judging by his electric performances over the coloured showjumping poles at the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) of London this week (7-9 August), Toledo is clearly relishing being back in the limelight with rider Tom McEwen.

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Jennifer Donald
Jennifer Donald
Showjumping and racing editor

Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.