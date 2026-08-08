At “19 years young and with a billion miles on the clock from eventing”, double Olympic medal-winning horse Toledo De Kerser has been enjoying a quieter life in recent years.

But, judging by his electric performances over the coloured showjumping poles at the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) of London this week (7-9 August), Toledo is clearly relishing being back in the limelight with rider Tom McEwen.

“He’s a horse for a big stage and it’s very rare - especially when they’re slowing down in later life - that they get the chance to come out and jump again on the bigger stage. So he absolutely loved it,” Tom told H&H after competing in front of the packed grandstands at this prestigious show in central London, acquitting themselves extremely well against a field of seasoned CSI2* showjumpers.

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Toledo De Kerser: a new chapter

The curtain came down on Toledo’s stellar eventing career in 2023 owing to an injury but Tom has continued to “find things for him to do” in his retirement.

“It’s good for him mentally and physically,” he explained of the superstar Diamant De Semilly gelding, owned by Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Tom’s mother Ali.

Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser competing in the eventing at WEG 2018. (Image credit: credit unknown)

Toledo’s first venture into the world of pure showjumping came in a 90cm British Showjumping (BS) class at Rectory Farm in August last year, before they made a surprise appearance, jumping HC, at Wellington Riding Centre in October. The pair then stepped up the levels in national classes this summer and Toledo has even been enjoying some dressage with young US rider Jack Curtis, who is based at Tom’s Gloucestershire stables.

Tom is in the final countdown to next week’s eventing World Championships in Aachen, where he has been selected to represent Great Britain with JL Dublin. However he leapt at the chance to compete in the CSI2* LGCT classes in London, also bringing Ian Barratt’s lovely showjumping mare Kilcannon Mischeif, with whom he qualified for Horse of the Year Show last year.

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"Toledo feels like exactly the same horse" says Tom McEwen

Despite an unassuming entrance for their international showjumping debut - Toledo De Kerser was simply announced to the crowd by his name and breeding - excited murmurings rippled through the stands as those in the know recognised the Tokyo Olympic team gold and individual silver medal-winning combination soaring over the coloured poles in front of them.

Clearly buoyed by the big crowds he craved, Toledo jumped a spectacular double clear with a gleam in his eye and a swagger in his stride during Friday’s 1.25m two-phase to take fifth place. They then finished in the prize money again in Saturday’s 1.30m Hyde Park Stables trophy. Never has a horse looked so happy to be cantering round on his lap of honour.

“Toledo may be getting a bit older, but actually he doesn’t feel any different from his eventing days - he’s the exact same horse, which is amazing,” added Tom, who was joined by wife Harriet and son Dougie at the three-day show.

“Toledo showed that, at 19, he can still come out and jump like that. I know it’s only a 1.25m class, but we’ll do the 1.30ms over the weekend and just have a nice time.

“I think it’s good for both sports - it shows that a horse’s life doesn’t have to be over when he’s finished eventing,” added Tom. “There’s plenty more that horses like him can go on and do and he is having a great time doing something different.”

We loved Toledo De Kerser during his distinguished eventing career and we might adore him even more as he enjoys his new past-time as an international showjumper - one who still believes he can conquer the world.

You can read the full report from the London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour in next week's Horse & Hound magazine, in the shops Thursday 13 August.

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