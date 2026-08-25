Leading Belgian dressage judge and official Jacques van Daele died on 4 July, aged 71.

Jacques started his career training horses for the Belgian mounted police. He moved into dressage judging in the 1980s and moved up the levels to become a four-star judge, continuing at national and international level until last year.

He officiated at six Olympics, multiple World and European Championships, World Cup Finals and young horse World Championships. He was on ground juries across the world and was chief steward at CHIO Aachen.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

Jacques was FEI honorary steward general for dressage and served on the Belgian and Flemish dressage committees, chairing the Belgian committee for four years and serving as general steward for the Belgian equestrian federation.

He was muchrespected by riders, officials and organisers, and his contribution to equestrian sport was recognised in 2022 when he was named sport personality of the year by Horse Sport Flanders.

Jacques van Daele: hugely respected

“Jacques van Daele was a hugely respected figure in international dressage, valued not only for his knowledge and professionalism but also for his passion for our sport and the way he supported those around him,” said FEI dressage director Ronan Murphy.

“He was thoughtful, fair and always willing to listen, share his experience and support the development of others. His commitment to the rules, to the sport and above all to the wellbeing of the horse defined his approach as an official. Jacques’ wisdom, kindness and friendship will be greatly missed by the entire dressage community.”

An FEI spokesperson added: “The FEI extends its condolences to Jacques’ sister, his friends, colleagues and all those across the international equestrian community who knew and worked alongside him.”

To stay up to date with the latest equestrian news, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website