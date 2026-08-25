‘His wisdom and kindness will be greatly missed’: farewell to leading dressage judge

Jacques van Daele, who officiated at six Olympics and multiple World and European Championships, has died aged 71

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Jacques van Daele
Jacques van Daele
(Image credit: Paardensport Vlaanderen )

Leading Belgian dressage judge and official Jacques van Daele died on 4 July, aged 71.

Jacques started his career training horses for the Belgian mounted police. He moved into dressage judging in the 1980s and moved up the levels to become a four-star judge, continuing at national and international level until last year.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.