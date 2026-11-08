‘He embraced life to the full’: farewell to countryman, aged 85

By RJT

Roy Prince, the dairy farmer, hunting, racing and shooting man, and cricketer died unexpectedly on 23 September, aged 85.

Roy was born into a farming family who were not particularly interested in horses or hunting but hounds were always welcome on the farm.

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Ponies were provided for Roy and his sister Connie. Roy attended the Meynell branch of the Pony Club and camp at Hoar Cross Hall and Elvaston Castle. Aged nine, he enjoyed his first days hunting, hacking miles to and from the meet of the Meynell hounds.

He started showjumping on his 13.2hh pony. His father became more involved, enjoying Roy’s considerable success riding Skyscraper and Silverwing. Walter Pritchard recognised the young man’s talent and invited him to ride his horses; he competed at many county shows, including White City in 1963.

The Household Cavalry invited some competitors, including Roy, to the Royal Army Reserve Corps Bar, which only closed for 30 minutes a day. Just up Roy’s street.

Having been a successful showjumper, the thrill of riding in point-to-points appealed to him more. He won the Members’ Race in 1964, riding Red Prince, who he had showjumped. He also rode another horse called Mayfly.

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In 1965, Roy married Paddy Ings, the daughter of Gwen and Tony, staunch Atherstone hunting and point-to-pointing farmers, farming at Ashurst Farm, in some of the best of the Atherstone country.

In January 1993, Tony died suddenly. He was a very good chairman of the Atherstone Hunt at the time. A meet was due to take place at Ashurst Farm a few days later and the family decided to carry on as Tony would have wished. Shortly after, a lovely fox ran through the farmyard, as if to salute the passing of a great hunting man.

Roy and Paddy set up home in a duchy cottage near Six Lane Ends.

In 1967, Roy’s father retired, enabling the couple to move into Agardsley Farm in the heart of the Meynell country. They brought up three boys: David, Charles and Michael. They also enjoyed hunting and racing together, taking part in all aspects of Meynell hunting life, including organising and catering for numerous social functions. It was at this magical time that the then Prince of Wales hunted with the Meynell.

Tea at Agardsley completed many a good day’s hunting, the Prince mucking in with everyone in the kitchen. Paddy and Roy were lucky enough to be invited to Highgrove and garden parties at Buckingham Palace.

In 1994, The Deer Park was purchased. A new dairy complex was built, followed by a beautiful manor house, which Roy and Paddy moved into. Many friends enjoyed their hospitality, where Roy opened one bottle after another! There were also many meets of the hounds and charity functions.

Roy did the milking twice a day until, aged 83, he decided to retire. After a heavy fall, he had given up hunting aged 80.

Paddy’s father bred two point-to-pointers, Athenmore Lass and Pelican Falls. Riding Pelican Falls, David won the Meynell members’ race 20 years after his father. Trained by Roy, the 15.1hh mare Athenmore Lass came second twice in the Heythrop four-miler. Roy was very much involved in the pointing and racing scene, being invited to become a steward for The Jockey Club, officiating at Uttoxeter and Wolverhampton for some 15 years.

In the early 1970s, Roy was a founder of the Meynell Cricket Club (MCC), serving as chairman for 30 years. He was also chief groundsman. Nearly every summer weekend there was a match, with Paddy and her team providing a splendid cricket tea.

When David, Charles and Michael were old enough, they all played together. What a privilege this was for Roy, even greater when he played with his elder grandsons, William and George. Roy promised his boys £1,000 each if they scored a century. Charles and Michael received theirs; luckily for Roy, David was a bowler.

Roy embraced country life to the full. He enjoyed very many parties and was a generous host, always having that wonderful smile.

His last party, just a few short days before his death, was the MCC lunch. Many guests will remember him wearing his MCC cap, brandy in one hand, cigar in the other. More than 600 people attended his funeral at Hoar Cross church, just a short distance from his farm.

It has been a privilege to tell the life story of Roy Prince, one of very hard work, great sport, and much fun and laughter.

Roy will be much missed by his devoted wife Paddy, his three sons and seven grandchildren.

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