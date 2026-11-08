‘He embraced life to the full’: farewell to countryman, aged 85

Obituary

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Pictured Roy Prince.
(Image credit: Reader image)

By RJT

Roy Prince, the dairy farmer, hunting, racing and shooting man, and cricketer died unexpectedly on 23 September, aged 85.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.