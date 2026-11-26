Having one of the best head torches to hand at all times is essential if, like me, you find yourself managing riding and all aspects of winter horsecare around working hours.

There are few things as frustrating as arriving at the stables in the dark (especially if you don’t have any mains power or solar lighting for your stables) only to discover a dead battery, or having your light cut out suddenly right in the middle of clearing the field, leaving you stranded in pitch black.

To help you find the best and most reliable head torches that work well for horse owners, we have put a variety of models through their paces to uncover the top options available. Whether you simply need a focused beam for picking out hooves and swapping rugs or your yard requires serious illumination, here are our top picks to light your way.

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Best head torches for horse owners

(Image credit: Woof Wear)

Woof Wear LED Pro Head Torch A focused, powerful beam Specifications Battery life (claimed): 2 hours Max brightness: 350 lumens Waterproof rating: Water-resistant; IP rating not published RRP: £19.99 Today's Best Deals View at Viovet View at Redpost Equestrian View at GS Equestrian Check Black Friday at Amazon Reasons to buy + Water resistant + Charging cable included + Tilt function + Red mode (can be worn facing rearwards) Reasons to avoid - Lower battery life compared to others tested

This LED head torch from Woof Wear offers five light modes, hands-free control, and a secure fit, perfect for riding, yard work, and low-light tasks. The focused light beam offers a clear, focused light perfect for adjusting rugs, picking out feet and checking horses.

I tested this head torch and particularly liked it because the headband offered a secure and easily adjustable fit, which was great when I was wearing my riding helmet or woolly hat. I did, however, find that I was needing to charge it more frequently than suggested.

The lightweight (50g) design meant I often forgot I was wearing it. It has stood up well to rain and cold. It charged well with the charging cable provided, however I would have preferred a longer cable.

It's great for having in your car in case of emergencies, but there are cheaper alternatives available with brighter settings.

(Image credit: Blukar)

Blukar Adjustable Waterproof Head Torch Great value and really bright Specifications Battery life (claimed): Up to 30 hours Max brightness: 2,000 lumens Waterproof rating: IPX5 RRP: £10.99 Today's Best Deals View Black Friday at Amazon View Black Friday at Amazon View Black Friday at Amazon View at Amazon UK Reasons to buy + Super bright + Very long run time + Lightweight + Waterproof + USB chargeable + White and red light options Reasons to avoid - Motion sensor can be a bit too sensitive at times

Blukar sells several rechargeable head torches. This model has six lighting modes and a motion sensor. The adjustable headband fits head sizes up to 67cm. The light can be adjusted at 45°, which can easily and accurately direct the light to your target area.

I really rate this head torch. I’ve bought a few of these now and my oldest one is going into its third winter of use. It is really bright and has a useful battery indicator, but I find the motion sensor on/off function unhelpful when carrying out tasks like making feeds and putting head collars on or off as I sometimes unintentionally activate it. Georgia notes that the red light is useful for up-close tasks, such as changing rugs, especially if you have a pony or smaller horse and want to avoid bright lights near their eyes.

I’ve used it in all weathers, dropped it and even had it in my pocket for weeks and it's never let me down. It is great value and perfect for keeping in your car or tack room if you get caught out by the light when at the horses.

Blukar have released a new and upgraded Blukar 2026 Gen 2 Head Torch, which has 10 lighting modes, larger rechargeable battery and features a spotlight and 2 COB floodlights. I have purchased one and will add it to the guide once I have carried out some more testing.

(Image credit: Equisafety)

Equisafety LED COB WIFI Helmet Band A broad field of light Specifications Battery life (claimed): 3.5 hours Max brightness: 350 lumens Waterproof rating: Water-resistant; IP rating not published RRP: £36.99 Today's Best Deals Check Black Friday at Amazon View at equisafety.com Reasons to buy + Wide light beam angle + Hands free operation + USB charging + WiFi functions to answer calls Reasons to avoid - Higher investment than entry models

This impressive light from Equisafety is designed to boost your visibility when riding, but you can use it out of the saddle, too. The adjustable straps allow you to change the size so it is able to accommodate various head sizes.

It is waterproof, features a 230-degree wide-angle illumination beam and lights an area of 50m2. It has three brightness levels and an on/off motion sensor. What really sets this light apart from the rest is it connects to your phone via Wi-Fi enabling you to answer or make phone calls without lifting a finger.

Georgia tested this head torch and found it to be useful. She said: “I tried this while riding (on a 57cm helmet, and it would fit much bigger), but actually preferred using it for normal tasks as it lit up my horse’s neck and was obstructed by the peak of my riding hat.

“Otherwise, I found it worked well if you want to light up a larger area close to you – rather than a smaller area but further away, like the spotlight style head torches.

“The phone connection is handy, but if you use headphones regularly then you’re unlikely to use this feature.”

(Image credit: Victoper)

Victoper V10000 10-LED Rechargeable Headlamp Brightest head torch Specifications Battery life (claimed): Up to 8 hours Max brightness: 22,000 lumens Waterproof rating: IPX5 RRP: £17.99 Today's Best Deals View Black Friday at Amazon View at Amazon UK Reasons to buy + Eight brightness modes + Lights up 400-500 meters ahead for clear visibility + Tilts 90° to aim light exactly where you need it + Long run time Reasons to avoid - Offers far more illumination than everyday tasks demand

This is the brightness head torch featured in the guide. It comes highly rated on Amazon with reviewers frequently noting that the multi-LED setup is remarkably bright for the price, throwing a strong beam over long distances.

It has a unique 11-light design and an impressive 22,000 lumen output. With 10 lighting modes, a motion sensor function and a white front light and rear red light. It has a variety of bulb types that illuminate up to 1000ft, making this waterproof head torch is hard to beat on that front. It also has a digital power display for easy battery monitoring.

Georgia tested this and found it everything it claims to be – so really good value. She did find it larger and clunkier than most other head torches, but the multiple adjustable bands that help to balance it over your head did reduce the feeling of weight once adjusted correctly.

She said: “This is a great option if you’re in the middle of nowhere and have a fair walk to the fields, so will really benefit from the brightness. However, if a smaller option does everything you need it to then you may find the size cumbersome and annoying.”

(Image credit: Woof Wear)

Woof Wear LED Head Torch Ideal for everyday yard jobs and general use Specifications Battery life (claimed): 3.5 hours Max brightness: 350 lumens Waterproof rating: Water-resistant; IP rating not published RRP: £9.99 Today's Best Deals View at Redpost Equestrian View at GS Equestrian Check Black Friday at Amazon Reasons to buy + Spotlight and low beam options + Hands free on/off with motion sensing technology + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - No tilt function

This will be an attractive option for a wide range of horse owners. It’s a really versatile head torch that strikes a great balance between price and functionality. It has five light modes as well as motion sensor technology. You can also choose between spotlight and wide beam to suit the task at hand. The grippy silicone and soft elastic adjustable band is designed to fit comfortably over a riding hat if needed.

I tested this head torch last winter and found the LED strip had a less focused beam and more of an all over flood light, which meant it was better suited when I needed to light up my near proximity brightly, but found I couldn’t really see very far with it like some of the others tested and noticed I was moving my head around more when using the spotlight due to it being located on the side.

It was easy to adjust over my head and hats. Again I did notice, like the other Woof Wear head torch, I was having to recharge more frequently than some of the others tested. I generally preferred the more focused beam of the spotlight.

(Image credit: Equisafety)

Equisafety COB LED Riding Hat Band Made for riding Specifications Battery life (claimed): Up to 4 hours Max brightness: 350 lumens Waterproof rating: IPX6 RRP: £29.99 Today's Best Deals View at equisafety.com Reasons to buy + 230° wide-angle illumination + Battery level indicator + Adjustable buckle design + White and red light options Reasons to avoid - Expensive option if you are not using it for riding

Equisafety claims this is the brightest riding hat band on the market. This head torch is designed for those who are hacking at dusk, riding early in the morning or riding during low light.

With an output of 350 lumens, it delivers an intense, yet diffused light, ideal for horse riding in rural or roadside environments for added visibility. Compared to standard LED lights, the COB LED minimises the possibility of multiple shadows – a common issue with conventional LED strips – helping you see clearly and stay visible to others. Offers white or red lights, but not both together. White for the front or change it round for red at the back. The thin silicone headband has an adjustable buckle to comfortably fit over all riding helmets.

With a waterproof design it is suitable for all-weather use. A built-in battery indicator keeps you informed about the battery level keeping you aware of when it’s time to recharge. Equipped with a built-in 700mAh rechargeable battery, this head torch charges via USB, a more eco-friendly option that eliminates the need for replacement batteries.

Georgia tested this and found it to be quite similar to the other Equisafety head torch we’ve listed. She said: “The main differences are that this one has a red light – I like to use a red light when I’m close up to my pony to prevent blinding him, but this is designed to be used as a rear light while riding so it flashes.

“It doesn’t have the WiFi handsfree capability, but it does have a handy battery indicator, which I found really useful. The strap on this model is designed to be used over a riding hat and so is not as comfortable to use without.”

How to choose the best head torch

When selecting a head torch for a horse owner, I would prioritise a comfortable head band with a wide, even beam, good battery life, water resistant and a secure fit, rather than simply choosing the one with the highest number of lumens.

You need to be able to see clearly when mucking out, filling haynets, grooming, checking horses in the field and walking around the yard in the winter. A rear red light or visibility feature is also useful when leading a horse in during low light or dark.

Brightness

While lumen ratings indicate a head torch's brightness, output alone should not be the sole factor in your decision. Choosing the right model relies on your intended activity, desired runtime, and preference between a wide beam and a focused spot. An underpowered torch forces you to strain your eyes, whereas an overly bright light prematurely drains the battery and offers far more illumination than everyday tasks demand.

Motion sensors

Eliminate the hassle of fumbling with buttons when your hands are full, ideal if you're going to be using it whilst pushing a wheelbarrow or riding.

Power source and runtime

Getting stranded in total darkness during late-night chores or routine tasks is far from ideal. Rechargeable options have become standard practice, offering an economical, environmentally conscious, and convenient solution. Although manufacturer specifications provide baseline runtimes, actual performance often fluctuates – particularly in colder temperatures. Establishing a consistent charging routine or keeping a spare cable in your vehicle ensures continuous reliability.

Water resistance and durability

British weather can throw anything at you, from drizzle to downpours, so your head torch needs to stand up to rain, mud, and the odd accidental drop. Look for a torch with at least IPX4 water resistance, but if you’re mainly using it outdoors and likely to get caught out in a good downpour, go for IPX6 or IP68 for total peace of mind. These models will shrug off heavy rain, puddle splashes, and even the occasional dunking.

Red light

This function is great as it helps preserve night vision and reduce glare, no more blinding your horse with your head torch when putting the headcollar on. This also doubles up as added visibility to other road users if needed.

Selecting the ideal head torch comes down to matching your specific practical requirements with your budget. For typical equestrian routines, a lightweight, rechargeable design offering a minimum of 300 lumens, versatile beam settings, and a secure, comfortable fit provides comprehensive functionality.

However, managing multiple horses or spending extended hours working in pitch-black conditions warrants upgrading to a higher-output model with enhanced battery life.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Compare the options Head torch Brightness (lumens) Light modes Motion sensor Run time Blukar 2000L 2,000 6 ✅ 30 hours Woof Wear LED Pro 350 4 ❌ 2 hours Equisafety LED COB WiFi 350 3 ✅ 3.5 hours Victoper V10000 10-LED 22,000 8 ✅ 6 hours Woof Wear LED 350 5 ✅ 8 hours Equisafety COB LED 350 3 ❌ 4 hours

Who tested the best head torches for horse owners?

Deputy website editor Georgia Guerin and I shared the testing of these head torches. We both have horses on DIY livery and so are out in all weathers, doing all the jobs horse owners would do around work hours.

How we tested the best head torches for horse owners

We used the head torches during early morning and evening yard checks, when good lighting is essential. We used them for all everyday tasks, including feeding, changing rugs, inspecting fencing, picking out feet and poo picking. Georgia also used the head torches that are designed for riding in low-light in the school and on hacks.

Throughout testing, we focused on ease of use, reliability and battery life, assessing how well each head torch coped with the demands of daily yard life and whether it could be relied on to keep hands free and light where its needed most.

These head torches were tested in a variety of conditions during winter, around work hours, with additional testing while dog walking, riding and running.

What are lumens?

Lumens are a measure of the total amount of visible light (to the human eye) from a source, with a higher lumen count indicating a brighter light.

What is IPX rating?

An IPX rating is a standard created by the International Electrotechnical Commission that measures how well an electronic device resists water and moisture.

Swipe to scroll horizontally IPX rating levels Rating Protection against IPX0 None IPX1 Condensation or vertically dripping water IPX2 Spraying water when tilted up to 15 degrees vertically IPX3 Spraying water when tilted up to 60 degrees vertically IPX4 Splashing water from any angle IPX5 Low pressure water stream from any angle IPX6 High pressure water stream from any angle IPX7 Immersion in water up to 1 meter in depth for 30 minutes IPX8 Continuous immersion beyond 1 meter

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