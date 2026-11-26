A 10-year-old girl who doctors once feared might never speak has claimed an in-hand championship – and captured countless hearts – at Aintree’s STARS Champions of Champions alongside the 20-year-old pony she calls her "best friend."

Olivia Ford and Frostrow Rivercrest—affectionately known at home as Coco—triumphed in the veteran in-hand division, beating 61 other competitors to claim the coveted winner's sash.

For Olivia’s mother, Kimberley Ford, the victory at Aintree International Equestrian Centre was the emotional culmination of an eight-year journey.

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"For me, it was such an emotional win as it rewarded the amazing partnership Olivia and Coco have and the journey they have been on together," said Kimberley. "I bought Coco eight years ago unseen from Cornwall, but I had a gut feeling about him and it was the beginning of something special to come."

The gelding was originally called Cola but a young Olivia struggled to pronounce this so he quickly earned his new name.

Kimberley explained that Olivia has additional needs, and has followed her own, unique path.

“For Olivia, things haven’t always been easy. I was told she may never talk but we haven’t let this stop us, we just have to sometimes do things slightly differently.

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“In her early years, she was in hospital a lot but she would always want to see Coco and if upset, he would always put a smile on her face and she would just spend time cuddling him or feeding him chopped up apples or carrots, often one for her and one for him.”

(Image credit: Kimberley Ford)

He’s remained a constant source of comfort.

“Previously in mainstream school, she has struggled with friendships and she would come home and want to see her ‘best friend Coco’. She would tell him about her day – good or bad – and he would always stand with his head over the door and listen.”.

Learning to ride presented significant balance and coordination challenges for Olivia. But the veteran pony patiently tolerated her “bouncing in the saddle” until she mastered a rising trot and eventually small canters.

(Image credit: Kimberley Ford)

Together, the pair have tackled everything from beach rides and fancy dress competitions to dressage, showjumping and working hunter classes.

Representing local clubs Beaver Hall and Springwood Riding Club, they have qualified for Stars for the past four years, but as Olivia is gradually outgrowing Coco, Kimberley has introduced in-hand showing to their repertoire.

“Coco will never go anywhere and as he is getting older, I thought we would try and qualify for the in-hand veteran class as Olivia tells me Coco is missing out if we don’t take him to the shows,” Kimberley said.

“Olivia has done well throughout the season with learning where to go and what to do, increasing her independence and awareness, so it was fantastic news when we had confirmation we had qualified for STARS representing Beaver Hall, which has been such a friendly and supportive club.”

Olivia entered the Aintree arena for her final class at STARS with one specific wish: to win a sash with flowers on it.

Kimberley had gently warned her about the stiff competition but Olivia and Coco delivered a standout performance. When their names were called out as champions, the emotion overwhelmed her mother.

“Beyond our wildest dreams, they won the class of 62 competitors,” Kimberley said. “I was in floods of tears, trying not to cry as it bothers Olivia as she thinks I’m upset, but I just could not contain my emotions – they were happy tears.

“To stand in Aintree arena and hear their names called out was unbelievable, a moment we won't ever forget.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them both – Olivia for always trying her best and giving things a go when it’s not easy, and for Coco looking after her and being her rock. I hope our win inspires people and children: if you enjoy your horse or pony, keep going and do what you love, even if it isn’t always easy or the natural route of progression. There are people out there to support you in the showing community.”

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