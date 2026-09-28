Overley Gamebird made a stunning return to the Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd (SSADL) championships, claiming the supreme in-hand accolade.

The 22-year-old also won a coveted London International Horse Show (LIHS) in-hand ticket en route to the overall spoils.

The Rackham family has owned “Mildred” for seven years; she had already had a successful showing career including multiple Horse of the Year Show appearances.

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“She was my daughter Millie’s lead rein pony,” explained Heidi Rackham. During her time with the Rackhams, Mildred continued to flourish in lead-rein and senior ridden ranks. Three years ago, she was ridden supreme here with Millie on board. She also picked up placings at the Royal International and stood reserve champion at London International in 2023.

But things took a turn for the charming little mare at this point.

Heidi explained: “After London, having just come reserve champion, Millie was out of the lead-rein class so we loaned Mildred out. Unfortunately, she came back home with severe laminitis. We had made the heartbreaking decision to put her to sleep the following week as it was over Christmas. Miraculously, in that week she decided it wasn’t her time. With a lot of nurturing, patience and love she is now back to her normal princess self.”

She was led on this occasion by Millie’s godfather Justin Hollis, who also previously led her at London owing to Heidi having hip surgery.

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“Justin has been there throughout Mildred’s rollercoaster of a journey and has a great relationship with her,” said Heidi. “We are very excited to be returning to London and very grateful to have Mildred still in our lives, she has a huge support club.”

Reserve to Mildred and Justin were Megan Share and her own striking appaloosa Desired Edition, who went on to stand supreme ridden. The pair will also make an appearance at LIHS in December.

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