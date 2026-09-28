‘Luckily she decided it wasn’t her time’: 22-year-old who almost died from laminitis stages stunning comeback for supreme title

Overley Gamebird, a 22-year-old who almost died from laminitis, claims the Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd (SSADL) in-hand supreme sash.

Bethan Simons&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Millie Rackham, Overley Gamebird and Justin Hollis stand facing the camera for a photo.
(Image credit: Heidi Rackham)

Overley Gamebird made a stunning return to the Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd (SSADL) championships, claiming the supreme in-hand accolade.

The 22-year-old also won a coveted London International Horse Show (LIHS) in-hand ticket en route to the overall spoils.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.