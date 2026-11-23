More than 4,000 combinations tried to qualify for the London International Horse Show (LIHS) – and some of those who did have beaten even higher odds to get there.

Serious injuries, broken-down horseboxes and even losing eyesight have been among the issues overcome by those who have earned their places at the Excel this December.

Orlando Barn Owl won the Welsh section B qualifier for the mountain and moorland showdown, ridden by equine physiotherapist Ailsa Vines.

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After a serious injury sidelined him last year, owner-breeder Amber Bradley feared “Barney’s” ridden career was over. But while Ailsa was treating the stallion at her rehab centre, she fell in love with him. A week later, a chance encounter stabled beside her former Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) champion section B convinced her it was fate to aim Barney for the British Show Pony Society’s Heritage championships.

Ailsa even dusted off her old HOYS-winning boots for the occasion.

“We entered with no expectations, just grateful he was back,” said Amber. “He wouldn’t be here without Ailsa.”

Felicity Carter’s Queensdown Safari (Leo) had sat out London 2025 to protect his welfare after an injury. This season, Felicity’s horsebox broke down, forcing her to rely on borrowed transport.

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Their trip to Lawford Park in Essex was pure chaos: a tack-locker door blew off, narrowly missing a friend’s car, and the horses got stuck inside.

“By this point, I just wanted to go home,” Felicity said.

Thankfully, a police officer helped wrench the doors open just in time for the pair to compete, and qualify for the Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd ridden final.

Good decisions

“I'm giving Leo talks about making good decisions when turned out!” said Felicity. “Fingers crossed we get to trot into that main arena.”

Several senior qualifiers have staged impressive comebacks. None more so than the first HOYS veteran champion Shemika Snip, 26, who almost died from colic in 2024 and a few months later suffered a ligament injury, and Megan Share’s 16-year-old Desired Edition (Milo), who has lost all sight in both eyes over the past three years, despite two surgeries.

Vets advised against riding him.

“But Milo wasn’t ready to quit,” Megan said. “Taking it one day at a time, we rebuilt our world entirely on trust. Now, we are heading to London – literally going in blind.

“Milo may have lost his sight, but he never lost his heart, courage or determination. He has proven that disability doesn’t mean the end of a dream; it just means finding a new way to achieve it.”

Issy Gurney was determined the spinal injury she suffered in a fall that ended her career as a rider wouldn’t stop her riding at all.

“I hit rock bottom and realised I couldn't live without horses,” she said. So she took a gamble on former Surrey National winner The Galloping Bear, now 13.

“Bear entered my life at my lowest point and I owe him everything” Issy Gurney

Having never showed before, Issy has steered Bear to qualify for the Hickstead, HOYS and London retrained racehorse finals this term – their second together.

“Bear entered my life at my lowest point and I owe him everything,” she said.

Redbarn Matchmakers Lad (Anchor) has been Renee Tuck’s friend Isabel Crocker’s beloved hunter for 12 seasons, but she offered Renee his ride for the National Side Saddle Show when her mare was injured. The partnership flourished.

“He took to side-saddle instantly, leading to Isabel offering to lend him to me for the winter,” said Renee, who swiftly secured a pass to the London style and performance final.

Anchor’s London preparation has been “unconventional”, said Isabel, involving hunting side-saddle.

“From a superstar hunter to a side-saddle show horse heading for London, Anchor has certainly proved he can turn his hoof to anything,” she said.

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