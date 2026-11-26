A driver in his 70s who was not wearing the glasses he needed when he ploughed into a horse on the road has lost his licence – but the rider has lost her “best friend”.

John Pearson, of Forge Farm, Upton Magna, Shrewsbury, hit Sophia Bradley and her mare Ava on the road in Uffington, Shrewsbury, on 2 October last year. Sophia, who was wearing full high-vis gear, was leading Ava at the time.

“Ava was also clearly visible to other road users,” a Shrewsbury Police spokesperson said. “Despite this, Pearson drove directly into the horse and rider. Tragically, rider Sophia was injured and her horse, Ava, died as a result of the collision.”

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At a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court (Telford Justice Centre) on 24 November, Pearson, now 76, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for six years. He had pleaded guilty to one charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“During the investigation, concerns were raised about both the validity of Pearson’s driving licence and his eyesight,” the police spokesperson said. “Officers found the driver was not wearing the glasses required for driving and had a significant known visual impairment.

John Pearson was “aware of his visual impairment”

“It was concluded by the Crown Prosecution Service that Pearson had been driving despite being aware of this impairment and without the corrective eyewear required for him to drive safely. The court heard medical records showed the defendant’s eyesight was failing with the defendant aware of this, reporting struggling to read, watching TV, and having blank spots in his eyes.

“Following the collision officers attended Pearson’s home where he was unable to successfully complete a test to read number plates from 20 metres.”

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After sentencing, Sophia said that seeing a car coming toward her and Ava, without slowing down, was terrifying.

“I was wearing high-vis and following the Highway Code but it didn’t keep us safe that day,” she said. “This incident has completely changed my life.

“The effect this has had on me is enormous; not only have I lost my best friend, I now feel unsafe and too scared to ride on the roads any more.”

The spokesperson pointed out that some 3,000 people are seriously injured every year in collisions involving motorists with uncorrected or defective eyesight. Mandatory three-yearly sight tests for over 70s are expected to be proposed in new Government road safety plans.

John Pearson was also ordered to pay £1,000 in costs and complete an extended re-test if he wants to regain his driving licence. He was also made subject to a six-month electronically monitored curfew from 5pm to 5am.

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