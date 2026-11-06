Horse left with nappies on necrotic wound instead of proper vet care had to be put down

Kirsty Oliver has been banned from keeping equids for three years after an RSPCA prosecution

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A woman who failed to seek vet treatment for a thoroughbred with a necrotic leg wound has been banned from keeping horses.

Red, a chestnut gelding, had to be put down as a result of the injury, which his owner had covered in nappies, and which made him “permanently lame”.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.