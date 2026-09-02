Yearling colt pulling cart was repeatedly whipped after he collapsed in the road from ‘extreme submission, fatigue or despair’

A man was caught on video repeatedly hitting the young horse

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A young coloured colt harnessed to a light cart with a man behind holding a whip
(Image credit: RSPCA)

The case of a man filmed repeatedly whipping a colt who was pulling a cart, shod, at a year old – and continuing to beat him after he “collapsed with exhaustion” – is one of many, the RSPCA has revealed.

The charity told H&H about the case of Mouse, who was rescued from Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, in 2023, as its figures have shown a 90% increase in reports of people whipping animals over the past five years.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.