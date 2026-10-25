Fines and suspension for rider and trainer after horse collapsed and died at competition

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Riders participate in the International Wadi Rum Endurance Horse Race on November 14, 2011. Participants tackle a 120km and an 80km route through the desert. (Photo by Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)
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(Image credit: Getty Images)

The rider and trainer of a horse who collapsed and later died at an endurance competition have been fined and suspended by the FEI Tribunal.

The horse, Derrom Texas trained by Sultan Albalawi, was found to have drugs in his system, which vets involved in treating him denied giving to the horse.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.