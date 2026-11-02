Curious horse failed dope test after sharing groom’s ‘tea’

A recent FEI Tribunal case is a reminder to equestrians of the risk of accidental contamination

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The case of a curious horse who failed a drug test after his groom shared a drink with him is a reminder to equestrians of contamination risks posed by everyday items.

Gladiador VV, an 11-year-old gelding, tested positive for caffeine, theophylline and paraxanthine at an endurance competition at Punta del Este in Uruguay in November 2025. He was there with the aim of qualifying for the endurance World Championships but was disqualified owing to the failed test. The FEI Tribunal released its decision on the case on 13 October.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.