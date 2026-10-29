‘Far beyond inappropriate behaviour’: service set up to help equestrians after ‘deeply troubling’ reports

Equiss caters for all equestrians across the UK and Ireland, and involves a team of experts

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A close-up of a rider&#039;s legs, as she leads a horse away
(Image credit: Alamy)

The founder of an independent organisation set up to support all equestrians said she did so because she could not ignore the repeated and “deeply troubling” experiences reported to her.

Equiss states that its aim is to “create a safer equestrian community”. It is a non-profit organisation set up to support equestrians throughout the UK and Ireland, offering independent support and advocacy, a safe space, campaigning, investigating and more.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.