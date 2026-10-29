‘Far beyond inappropriate behaviour’: service set up to help equestrians after ‘deeply troubling’ reports

The founder of an independent organisation set up to support all equestrians said she did so because she could not ignore the repeated and “deeply troubling” experiences reported to her.

Equiss states that its aim is to “create a safer equestrian community”. It is a non-profit organisation set up to support equestrians throughout the UK and Ireland, offering independent support and advocacy, a safe space, campaigning, investigating and more.

It is the brainchild of Keysoe International owner Sarah Stoute and its staff include experts in safeguarding, campaigning and working with survivors of abuse.

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Ms Stoute told H&H Equiss came about as a result of a short social media post asking people about safeguarding in the equestrian industry – which had an “overwhelming” response.

“I was almost immediately inundated with calls and messages from people coming forward to share their experiences,” she said. “Riders, grooms, employees, parents and young people were describing deeply troubling experiences of abuse, exploitation and harm. It quickly became clear just how much was going unheard.

“What I was hearing went far beyond inappropriate behaviour or poor working conditions. People were describing serious experiences of sexual assault, exploitation, trafficking and other criminal activity, often at the hands of individuals who held considerable power and influence over their careers and livelihoods.

“There was a real sense that this imbalance of power was leaving people vulnerable, with little confidence that they could speak up without facing consequences.”

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Ms Stoute said people who contacted her felt there was an issue regarding reporting concerns to governing bodies, which may have had the alleged perpetrator on professional programmes or as a potential team member. She said those who did report issues felt there was little support or advocacy available.

“People needed somewhere genuinely independent to turn,” she said. “They also needed access to experienced, trauma-informed professionals who understood the complexity of what they had been through, could help them understand their options and provide ongoing support and advocacy.

“Equiss is fundamentally different”

“That’s where Equiss is fundamentally different. We go beyond the traditional safeguarding role of governing bodies, providing independent, confidential support and advocacy that can continue over years.

“I couldn’t keep hearing these experiences and accept that people had nowhere independent to turn, or that speaking up might come at the cost of their career, reputation or place in the sport.

“For me, it’s not just about encouraging people to come forward, it’s about what happens when they do, who’s there to support them, and whether we’re prepared to address the deeper issues that have allowed people to feel so powerless in the first place.”

Equiss head of advocacy and safeguarding Emily Jones, who spent 12 years working in the domestic abuse sector supporting victim-survivors and their children, told H&H her team includes a specialist sexual violence advisor and experts in modern slavery and working with neurodivergent people.

Anyone can call the advice lines, and as well as offering support, the team will log reports, and “start to build a picture” of abusers.

“Perpetrators have similar behaviour traits; their goal is ultimately power and control,” Ms Jones said. “It paints a picture and allows me to use my expertise to say, ‘This is the risk,’ then I can assess risk better for victims and survivors. We do a complete risk assessment and a safety plan; plans in rural settings where equestrianism tends to be will look completely different to what they would be in a built-up area.”

Ms Jones said whatever people need is provided, whether they want to report to police or not. It covers medical and mental health support, and is “completely victim-survivor led”. The team will signpost to other services as appropriate and can offer advice to those reporting concerns on others’ behalf.

Building a picture

If people do not want to take a case further, the team will log the details and keep them confidential, but potentially use multiple reports about the same person to escalate concerns. It is for everyone in the industry, whether or not they belong to any equestrian organisation, and will soon include a hub for employers and employees.

Equiss is a community interest company and Ms Stoute is funding it but the aim is for it to be self-sufficient. A programme allows people to sign up as supporters for £5 per month and benefits include discounts from commercial partners, such as 20% off ClipMyHorse.TV subscriptions.

ClipMyHorse CEO Markus Detering told H&H his company’s commitment goes beyond broadcasting sport.

“We care deeply about supporting the people, horses and initiatives that strengthen the entire equestrian community,” he said. “Backing Equiss through the supporter membership aligns perfectly with that vision and we’re proud to play a role in helping their vital work thrive.”

“You hear things and think, ‘It’s probably not that bad,’ but in reality it’s probably much worse” Abi Lyle

Irish Olympic dressage rider Abi Lyle, who has spoken up about surviving abuse herself, has become an Equiss ambassador.

She told H&H the organisation is much needed.

“There’s so much that goes on beyond treatment of horses, treatment of people, that is in no way regulated,” she said. “There are so few people to answer to or places for people to go if they are suffering or know someone who’s suffering. So this is such an important thing that now people have somewhere to go and someone to advocate for them.”

Abi said she hopes the industry will support the initiative.

“A lot of it is bullying within same-sex employer-employee relationships that can be absolutely devastating to people, especially young people,” she said. “This is long overdue. You hear things and think, ‘It’s probably not that bad,’ but in reality it’s probably much worse.”

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