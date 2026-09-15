Sabotage by former staff member ‘likely cause’ of two positive dope tests

A former staff member admitted crushing banned drugs and putting them into horses’ feed troughs

Lucy Elder&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Riders participate in the International Wadi Rum Endurance Horse Race on November 14, 2011. Participants tackle a 120km and an 80km route through the desert. (Photo by Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)
Library image.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Intentional sabotage” by a disgruntled former employee who admitted crushing up drugs and putting them in horses’ feed troughs is the “likely cause” of two horses failing dope tests at the same event, an FEI Tribunal has found.

Freesia De Lap AA and Divine Du Vialaret both tested positive for atenolol, a prescription beta blocker primarily used to treat high blood pressure in humans, at an endurance competition in Dubai (28 to 31 January). Atenolol is on the FEI’s banned substance list, so is not permitted for use in competition horses at any time.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.