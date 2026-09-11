Arrests made following major international operation into suspected horse trafficking

More than 1,000 horses were checked for identity, origin and welfare as part of the investigation

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A horse grazes in a field, on October 7, 2010 in Longvilliers, northern France. AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Library image, for illustration purposes only. The horse pictured is not connected to the investigation.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A major operation against a criminal network suspected of trafficking horses across Europe took place this week, involving nearly 200 officers across four countries.

A statement from Europol, which supports European Union member states in preventing and tackling serious international and organised crime, said the network is suspected of using falsified documents and manipulated microchips to conceal the horses’ true identities. Investigations are ongoing.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.