They told us there were crocodiles in there! Meet the horse who was grabbed by a croc – and made a full recovery

The stallion has recovered well thanks to the care of vets and the dedication of his owner *Graphic image below*

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A man holding a horse with a wound on its quarters
(Image credit: Wendy Furness)

Our horses have long warned us there could be crocodiles hiding in the puddles – and here’s the proof.

Meet Hunter, a stallion who was attacked by a crocodile as he went to drink from a river in Botswana, but who has made a full recovery thanks to volunteer vets, and the care of his owner.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.