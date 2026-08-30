A horse – and a fisherman – in danger of being stranded by a rapidly rising tide have been saved, in one of the Gravesend Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s most unusual rescues.

The volunteer crew of the Atlantic 85 lifeboat was returning from a training exercise on 19 July, when a call came in from the Coastguard River. A member of the public had called to report a horse and rider stuck on the Thames foreshore at Tilbury Fort.

Thames commander Stewart Challis, the duty commander on the day, told H&H the crew was already at sea, so able to respond very quickly.

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“On arrival, it became clear the situation was somewhat different from the original report,” he said. “The horse was not being ridden and neither the horse nor the person alongside it was trapped in mud. The individual was a fisherman who had gone on to the foreshore in an attempt to prevent an escaped horse from getting into further difficulty.

“Although neither was stuck, both were at risk of being cut off by the rapidly rising tide.”

One of the crew went ashore to work with the Kent Fire and Rescue animal rescue team on a plan to rescue the horse and keep everyone safe.

“It soon became apparent that the horse had little experience of human contact,” Mr Challis said.

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“Before long, the horse’s owners arrived and attempted to fit a temporary harness to lead it to safety. But by this stage the tide had risen significantly, leaving no dry route back to land, and the horse was reluctant to approach anyone. It eventually entered a relatively shallow area of water, belly-deep in places, before making its way to another section of the foreshore.”

Everyone moved away from the area and a crew member went nearer the horse to try to encourage it to safety.

“Dressed in bright yellow rescue gear, he was hardly the most reassuring sight to an already nervous animal!” Mr Challis said. “The horse continued moving away from the crew member, gradually heading towards safety, until it encountered a narrow gap in railings spanning a storm drain. Unwilling to pass through the gap, it stopped and remained on the wrong side of the obstacle.

“At this point, the horse’s owners tried to approach the animal with a harness. The horse, however, had other ideas! Rather than allow itself to be caught, it entered the water and began swimming around the storm drain. It was a remarkable sight.

“Despite the strong incoming tide, the horse swam confidently with only its head visible above the water. I was surprised how well a horse could swim against the tide. The lifeboat crew positioned themselves at a safe distance, close enough to discourage the horse from venturing further into deeper, faster-moving water, but far enough away to avoid causing additional distress.”

(Image credit: Gravesend RNLI)

After about 100m, the horse got to a grassy area out of immediate reach of the tide, but was still stuck the wrong side of the sea wall.

The lifeboat crew member, fire service team and the horse’s owners encouraged it deeper into Bill Meroy Creek, where it was finally caught.

“What followed was another surprising sight,” Mr Challis said. “The horse was successfully led up a metal staircase and over the sea wall to safety.

“With the horse finally on the correct side of the sea wall and all personnel safely clear of the foreshore, the crew recovered their colleague from the shore and returned to station.”

Mr Challis said it later emerged that the horse had first been spotted some distance away. Walkers had tried to stop it going towards the foreshore but it was spooked and moved further in the wrong direction until it had to be rescued.

“To my knowledge this was the first horse rescue by Gravesend RNLI,” he added. “One of my colleagues said ‘That’s the first time I have ever needed to use an Atlantic 85 lifeboat to corral a horse’! Gravesend lifeboat has, however, been tasked to a number of other animals including dogs and swans. We have also helped waterlogged pigeons and gulls too. Every life matters, especially if we prevent members of the public putting themselves at risk to try and rescue an animal.”

Mr Challis said rescuing animals always comes with the challenge that the animals do not understand help is at hand, and can be unpredictable.

Caution and respect

“For that reason, rescue teams treat animals with caution and respect, maintaining safe distances wherever possible to avoid causing further stress or harm,” he said.

“In this case, the horse ultimately played a significant role in its own rescue. Nevertheless, without the coordinated efforts of the RNLI, HM Coastguard, the fire and rescue service and the horse’s owners, it may not have found its way back to safety.

“Incidents involving animals also carry another important consideration. Time and again, people instinctively place themselves at risk in an attempt to save a beloved pet or animal. While we never want to see an animal in distress, we are equally concerned about the safety of those who may feel compelled to help. That is why the RNLI responds to reports of animals in danger, not only to assist the animal itself but also to prevent well-intentioned members of the public from putting themselves in harm’s way.

“On this occasion, thanks to teamwork, patience and a remarkably capable horse, the story ended with everyone safely back on dry land.”

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