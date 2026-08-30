Teamwork, patience and a ‘remarkably capable horse’: lifeboat crew to the rescue as horse stranded by rapidly rising tide

The Gravesend RNLI had never before used its lifeboat to rescue a horse

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A dark bay horse in water, taken from a lifeboat
(Image credit: Gravesend RNLI)

A horse – and a fisherman – in danger of being stranded by a rapidly rising tide have been saved, in one of the Gravesend Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s most unusual rescues.

The volunteer crew of the Atlantic 85 lifeboat was returning from a training exercise on 19 July, when a call came in from the Coastguard River. A member of the public had called to report a horse and rider stuck on the Thames foreshore at Tilbury Fort.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.