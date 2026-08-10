Horse goes one better than man or machine to benefit river and its fish

Dave Skinner and French Comtois draught Harry have been working in a river in Gloucestershire

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A draught horse pulling a chain harrow in a river
(Image credit: Jake Newman/The Ernest Cook Trust)

You can take a horse to water…

That’s just what Dave Skinner has been doing, with eight-year-old Harry, to carry out work not done this way in Britain for decades.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.