You scratch my back… how council road sweepers are helping itchy equines





Everyone knows how frustrating it is when you get an itch you just can’t reach – donkeys as much as anyone else.

But the equine residents of The Donkey Sanctuary’s donkey assisted activities (DAA) centre can now scratch away to their hearts’ content as used (but cleaned) road sweeper brushes are being sent to the rescue, in an “inspired” form of recycling.

“East Devon District Council’s StreetScene department has donated a number of their used street sweeper brushes to the Sidmouth sanctuary, where they have been welcomed by the resident herd at the DAA centre,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

“After a month or so of keeping the streets of east Devon litter-free, the plastic bristled brushes attached to the StreetScene road sweepers are normally disposed of in the general waste. But, after being deep cleaned, they now have a new lease of life at the sanctuary.”

The brushes allow the donkeys to reach their inaccessible itches, and as well as the regular grooming provided, allow them to help shed their thick coats. They have been mounted at different heights so all the herd can benefit.

Councillor Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder for environment – operations, said: “This is a great example of reuse and recycling, supporting a local charity. It’s wonderful to see how the donkeys are benefiting from these old sweeper brushes, which would otherwise have gone to waste.”

The DAA donkeys support people in dealing with challenges and stress, and help “promote positive attitudes towards donkeys”.

DAA equine assistant Sid Miller said: “We are incredibly grateful to StreetScene for donating the brushes for our donkeys.

“It is not only lovely to see them already benefiting from this kind gesture, it is great to know we are recycling items that would have otherwise been destined for the waste – a double win!”

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