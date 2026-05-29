From the Champions League to bandaging legs: how Arsenal socks are helping horses in need





Arsenal may have topped the Premier League this season – and be preparing for the Champions League final (30 May) – but they’ve also found time to help horses and donkeys in need.

The London football team, which takes on Paris Saint-Germain in the final at 5pm tomorrow, has been donating players’ socks to Redwings; a representative contacted the welfare charity late last year having heard they might be of use – so Arsenal socks are being sported by donkeys.

“This was one of the more unusual donations we’ve been offered here at Redwings but professional football socks, which these days are often footless by design, can be invaluable – they’re a game changer you might say!” said Redwings head of communications and campaigns Nicola Knight.

“The socks are being used at our horse hospital in Norfolk, for anything from protecting our rescued residents’ sensitive legs from flies, to holding their vet bandages in place, protecting them from headcollar rubs and even holding back the hair on their legs while they get their feet trimmed. Our donkeys at Redwings’ Caldecott are using them for enrichment activities too.

“They are a fantastic bit of kit and we’re so pleased that Arsenal reached out to us. This inspired donation has been very well received.”

A Redwings video shows the donkeys getting to grips with their Arsenal socks; playing with their new legwear and sporting them while they try out their ball skills.

It was Michael Lloyd, the Gunners’ operational sustainability manager, who came up with the idea of donating the Arsenal socks for horses, and got in touch with Redwings.

“We’re always looking for ways to reduce waste and make a positive impact through the actions we take as a club, and it’s great we can work together to repurpose our old kit towards the care and wellbeing of animals,” he said.

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