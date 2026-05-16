Ban on unregulated road pony racing to address ‘long-standing and dangerous issue’





A new ban on unregulated pony and trap racing on main roads in Buckinghamshire will “address the long-standing and dangerous issue”, it is hoped.

Buckinghamshire Council has imposed a public spaces protection order (PSPO) on sections of the A413 between Chalfont St Peter and Denham, and on the A40 between the Pyebush roundabout and Denham.

A report recommending the action, submitted to the council leader, set out the issue.

“Persistent and unregulated pony and trap (sulky) racing has been a long‑standing issue along the A413, with more recent activity also occurring on the A40 corridor,” the report stated.

“This behaviour typically involves high‑speed racing supported by multiple escort vehicles, rolling roadblocks and, in some instances, highly dangerous driving manoeuvres such as vehicles travelling in the opposite carriageway or straddling the central reservation. These races are usually short in duration, lasting two to three minutes, making enforcement difficult.

“Police data shows that pony and trap racing has become increasingly organised at a national level, facilitated by the use of social media platforms. This has resulted in races being planned at greater scale and frequency, those involved using communication methods intended to avoid detection and hinder early disruption.”

Police records

Thames Valley Police recorded 639 incidents related to the racing between 2020 and last year, “demonstrating the persistent and entrenched nature of the behaviour”.

The report stated that the racing peaks at weekends and is “frequently accompanied by disruptive or intimidating behaviour including escort vehicles blocking traffic, vehicles abandoning highway lanes to film the races and spectators gathering at roadside points, leading to congestion, fear and alarm among residents and road users”.

Locals have also reported antisocial behaviour including obstruction of private drives, intimidation of local retailers, dangerous driving, suspected poaching, abandoned cars and littering, as well as catapulted ball bearings damaging vehicles.

The council opened a six-week public consultation last November. Of 1,532 responses, 98% recognised that racing on the A413 was an issue and 95% supported a PSPO. On the A40 corridor, 78% recognised a problem and 83% supported a PSPO.

“Given the level of public support for a PSPO and the persistent nature of pony and trap racing on the A413 and A40, the introduction of a PSPO is considered a necessary, proportionate, and preventative measure,” the report stated.

“A PSPO would provide Thames Valley Police with enhanced powers to prevent and disrupt racing events before they occur, rather than relying solely on reactive enforcement after harm has taken place.”

Dangerous issue

The PSPO bans use of traps for racing, time trials and any purpose other than transport, the racing and time trials themselves and spectators of any of these activities.

Buckinghamshire Council cabinet member for communities Steve Bowles said: “A PSPO is now in force to address the long-standing and dangerous issue of unauthorised pony and trap racing on these routes.

“This activity has taken place for a number of years and has resulted in serious road safety risks, significant traffic disruption and ongoing concern for local communities. The order provides Thames Valley Police with clearer, enforceable powers to prevent and disrupt unsafe racing activity before it occurs.

“We will continue to work closely with Thames Valley Police and our partners to help keep these key routes safe for all road users and local communities.”

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