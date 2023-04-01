‘Everyone tried to save him’: driving horse stuck in cattle grid put down





A horse who got its hoof stuck in a cattle grid while attached to a sulky had to be put down despite the best efforts of all involved.

A long-term supporter and friend of Irish animal welfare organisation My Lovely Horse Rescue was on the scene of the “appalling” incident, in Newbridge, Co Kildare, Ireland, on Wednesday evening (29 March).

“This poor horse was attached to a sulky and ran over this cattle grid getting its hoof stuck… Everyone tried to release him but they couldn’t,” My Lovely Horse Rescue said.

“Our supporter called us and we organised a vet to go up as soon as possible.

“The poor horse had to be put to sleep.”

A spokesman for the organisation told H&H it was not clear whether the horse had been in a race or being driven in the sulky on its own.

“It was a very reckless act,” she said. “Sadly, the hoof injury was too bad so the poor horse had to be put to sleep by a vet.

“The Kildare fire service and the defence forces were brilliant; they did all they could to help the poor horse.”

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said: “An Garda Síochána is aware of reports of an incident involving a horse which occurred in the Newbridge area yesterday. An Garda Síochána is continuing to make enquiries in relation to this incident.”

