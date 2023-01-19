‘Horrific abuse’ as horse whipped along motorway in road race





Witness have been urged to report the “horrific abuse” of horses in an after-dark sulky race on a motorway.

Animal Law Ireland shared video footage of the incident, on the M3 near the Meath-Fingal border on 15 January.

The film, apparently taken from a car travelling close behind one of the carts, shows aggressive whipping as the sulkies travel at speed, with another car close behind to the camera’s left.

Animal Law Ireland urged anyone who saw the race to contact the Gardai, adding: “The M3 between Clonee and Damestown has become a private racetrack for harness racing (sulky racing).”

Irish minister for justice Simon Harris described the race as “an appalling incident”.

“Horrific abuse of animals and a major danger to motorists,” he said. “If anyone has any information on this, please report it to Gardai to ensure this can be fully pursued.”

The Gardai told H&H it “does not comment on third-party material”. H&H asked whether there had been any reports relating to the race or if an investigation is ongoing.

Animal Law Ireland states: “Driving a horse on tarmac at speed (especially a young horse, where the skeleton has not fully formed), is not conducive to equine welfare, however proving an animal is suffering unnecessarily can be difficult without a veterinary report. It is an offence to be reckless regarding the health or welfare of an animal.”

It adds that it can be difficult for Gardai to prove that a race has taken place, but that anyone who intends to hold a road race should contact the authorities a month in advance. No animals are allowed on motorways in Ireland.

