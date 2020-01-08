‘Horrific’ video shows horse cartwheel over central reservation in suspected illegal road race

The RSPCA has condemned a video of a horse and trap cartwheeling over the central reservation of a dual carriageway as “shocking and horrific”.

The video, posted on Twitter this morning (8 January), shows horses taking part in what appears to be an illegal road race on a main road.

The footage appears to be taken from a car directly behind the two coloured horses, each pulling a lightweight trap.

With 4x4s close behind them, and to the revving of engines, they turn left at a roundabout on to the two-lane road, in traffic.

Among a great deal of shouting, a loud male voice can be heard calling: “Keep going boys, keep f***ing going.”

The horses gain speed, trotting along the carriageway amid the blare of horns, until the one on the left picks up canter and veers sideways, into the central reservation.

As shouts of “whoa, whoa, whoa” are heard, it appears the horse tries to jump the barrier, but the cart’s wheels and the driver can be seen flying into the air.

The video stops at this point and it is not clear what happened to the horse or driver.

An RSPCA spokesman told H&H: “This is a shocking and horrific video and we urge anyone with any information at all to contact the police, or the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.”

It has been reported that the road in question may be in Essex, but Essex Police was unable to comment as the incident had not been reported.

