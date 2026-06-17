Who are you calling a donkey? Equines practise their football skills before England World Cup opener





Anyone who might have been tempted to call any player a donkey – surely not – in tonight’s (17 June) England World Cup opener against Croatia might want to think again.

National coach Thomas Tuchel has had some stick for his selection for the squad that travelled to the US, and perhaps having seen this footage, he might be wishing he’d picked differently.

At The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth, residents have been enjoying some football-themed enrichment to mark the occasion, showing off, as a charity spokesperson put it, their “agility, balance and fancy hoofwork”.

“Donkeys are naturally alert, sure-footed and great communicators, they thrive as part of a team and stay calm under pressure – all qualities any footballer would be proud of,” the spokesperson said.

The pitch the donkeys were practising on may have been a bit more Messi than the World Cup squads are used to but the play was just as skilful, including some passing and tackling both England and Croatia would be proud of. There may, however, be less balancing a ball on an opponent’s withers, and braying, in Dallas from 9pm UK time.

“While it’s anyone’s guess which teams they’ll be cheering on, one thing is clear: if ‘donkey’ is shouted from the terraces this tournament, it might just be the ultimate compliment,” the Donkey Sanctuary spokesperson said.

“These playful activities form part of the sanctuary’s wider enrichment programme, providing opportunities for donkeys to interact with their environment, make choices and to be more mentally and physically active.”

Louise Blair from the sanctuary’s donkey assisted activities (DAA) centre, told H&H enrichment activities are very important.

“Physical stimulation and the opportunity to play and interact with objects, such as playing with wellies or footballs, also plays an important part in their wellbeing,” she said.

“Here in DAA, we put balls on the yard or field as part of a three-week rolling rota so they do not become bored with the same object. They play with them on their own but also, as seen this week with the footballs, they like to get another donkey involved!”

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