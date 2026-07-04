Foal! Tiny colt born to rescued mare and named after Harry Kane has already won hearts





A newborn foal born to a rescued mare just before England’s World Cup opener has been named Kane after national football captain Harry.

The tiny colt’s name is also a nod to his dam Sugar, who was found aged two and in foal by welfare charity HAPPA, which took her in early this year.

Kane the colt arrived on 15 June, two days before his namesake scored twice in England’s first championship fixture against Croatia.

“With his wobbly legs, bright personality and early hints of a victory lap, Kane has quickly become the yard’s newest little star,” a HAPPA spokesperson said. “The football-inspired name was chosen as a cheerful tribute to his mum, Sugar, and to the excitement surrounding England’s summer on the world stage.”

Sugar arrived with another two-year-old who was also in foal, both had been abandoned unhandled and were wary of people.

“Her story makes his safe arrival even more special, marking a hopeful new chapter for both mare and foal after a difficult start,” the spokesperson said.

“Kane is already proving popular with visitors and supporters, who have been delighted by his timely arrival, his proud mum’s story, and the feel-good football connection. His name has brought smiles across the yard and added an extra reason to cheer during World Cup fever, although, for now, his main goal is staying upright.”

HAPPA head of equine operations Amanda Berry said the team wanted a name to reflect the national excitement during the World Cup, and having consulted supporters on social media, Kane was the choice, which “matched his mum perfectly”.

“After everything Sugar has been through, seeing her safely care for her foal is incredibly moving,” she added. “He is a strong, lively colt with lots of character, and while we cannot promise he will score any goals, he has certainly won everyone over already.”

The original Kane is joint third top scorer in the World Cup so far, having also scored against Panama in England’s final group game, and twice in the 2-1 round of 32 win against the Democratic Republic of Congo on 1 July.

The spokesperson added that equine Kane’s arrival is an opportunity to highlight the care and work that goes into supporting rescued mares and foals.

“Staff will continue to monitor Sugar and Kane closely as he grows, develops, and takes his first careful steps towards a healthy future, no offside decisions required,” she said.

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