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‘A day in the sea felt very well deserved’: Household Cavalry cool off after busy start to the summer

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • Horses and soldiers from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment enjoyed a well-deserved trip to the beach to cool off to conclude their three-week summer training camp.

    Photographers SSgt Donald Todd, PO Belinda Alker and Corporal Christian Delice captured stunning photos and drone video of the regiment on the beach ride at West Beach, Hayling Island, on Thursday (3 July).

    Watch drone footage of Household Cavalry horses and soldiers on the beach in the video below

    “After welcoming four world leaders to Windsor, protecting The King at the state opening of parliament and a spectacular King’s birthday parade, a day in the sea felt very well deserved,” said the spokesperson.

    Pictured: Soldiers and horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment at Hayling Island beach on Friday 3 July 2026. The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment swap the streets of London for the shores of Hampshire. As part of their three-week Summer Camp, The Life Guards and Blues and Royals deployed their Military Working Horses to Hayling Island Beach for a day of equine training with a difference. After welcoming four world leaders to Windsor, protecting The King at the State Opening of Parliament, and a spectacular King's Birthday Parade, a day in the sea felt very well-deserved. These horses face the noise and chaos of London every single day — sirens, crowds, and all the unexpected delights of city life, so building their confidence through exposure to new environments is essential. The beach — with its shifting sands, crashing waves, screeching gulls, and overexcited children — is the perfect testing ground. For the youngest horses, it was their very first encounter with the sea. Watching

    Credit: PO Phot Belinda Alker/UK MOD Crown copyright 2026

    “These horses face the noise and chaos of London every single day – sirens, crowds, and all the unexpected delights of city life, so building their confidence through exposure to new environments is essential.

    “The beach – with its shifting sands, crashing waves, screeching gulls, and overexcited children – is the perfect testing ground. For the youngest horses, it was their very first encounter with the sea. Watching them find their feet in the waves, and seeing the bonds between horse and rider grow stronger in the process, is what makes this training so valuable.”

    Pictured: Soldiers and horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment at Hayling Island beach on Friday 3 July 2026. The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment swap the streets of London for the shores of Hampshire. As part of their three-week Summer Camp, The Life Guards and Blues and Royals deployed their Military Working Horses to Hayling Island Beach for a day of equine training with a difference. After welcoming four world leaders to Windsor, protecting The King at the State Opening of Parliament, and a spectacular King's Birthday Parade, a day in the sea felt very well-deserved. These horses face the noise and chaos of London every single day — sirens, crowds, and all the unexpected delights of city life, so building their confidence through exposure to new environments is essential. The beach — with its shifting sands, crashing waves, screeching gulls, and overexcited children — is the perfect testing ground. For the youngest horses, it was their very first encounter with the sea. Watching

    Credit: PO Phot Belinda Alker/UK MOD Crown copyright 2026

    The spokesperson added that soldiers and horses took part in a programme of “innovation, fieldcraft and mounted operational experimentation” on Longmoor training area during the summer camp, before the ride across the beach.

    “The activity showcases the versatility, fitness and partnership of horse and rider in a dramatically different environment, demonstrating the adaptability that lies at the heart of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment’s approach to training,” said the spokesperson.

    “The beach ride provides a fitting finale to a camp focused on pushing traditional cavalry skills into new operational contexts while celebrating the unique capabilities of the military horse.”

    Pictured: Soldiers and horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment at Hayling Island beach on Friday 3 July 2026. The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment swap the streets of London for the shores of Hampshire. As part of their three-week Summer Camp, The Life Guards and Blues and Royals deployed their Military Working Horses to Hayling Island Beach for a day of equine training with a difference. After welcoming four world leaders to Windsor, protecting The King at the State Opening of Parliament, and a spectacular King's Birthday Parade, a day in the sea felt very well-deserved. These horses face the noise and chaos of London every single day — sirens, crowds, and all the unexpected delights of city life, so building their confidence through exposure to new environments is essential. The beach — with its shifting sands, crashing waves, screeching gulls, and overexcited children — is the perfect testing ground. For the youngest horses, it was their very first encounter with the sea. Watching

    SSgt Donald C Todd/UK MOD Crown copyright

    Pictured: Soldiers and horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment at Hayling Island beach on Friday 3 July 2026. The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment swap the streets of London for the shores of Hampshire. As part of their three-week Summer Camp, The Life Guards and Blues and Royals deployed their Military Working Horses to Hayling Island Beach for a day of equine training with a difference. After welcoming four world leaders to Windsor, protecting The King at the State Opening of Parliament, and a spectacular King's Birthday Parade, a day in the sea felt very well-deserved. These horses face the noise and chaos of London every single day — sirens, crowds, and all the unexpected delights of city life, so building their confidence through exposure to new environments is essential. The beach — with its shifting sands, crashing waves, screeching gulls, and overexcited children — is the perfect testing ground. For the youngest horses, it was their very first encounter with the sea. Watching

    Corporal Christian P Delice/UK MOD Crown copyright

    Pictured: Soldiers and horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment at Hayling Island beach on Friday 3 July 2026. The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment swap the streets of London for the shores of Hampshire. As part of their three-week Summer Camp, The Life Guards and Blues and Royals deployed their Military Working Horses to Hayling Island Beach for a day of equine training with a difference. After welcoming four world leaders to Windsor, protecting The King at the State Opening of Parliament, and a spectacular King's Birthday Parade, a day in the sea felt very well-deserved. These horses face the noise and chaos of London every single day — sirens, crowds, and all the unexpected delights of city life, so building their confidence through exposure to new environments is essential. The beach — with its shifting sands, crashing waves, screeching gulls, and overexcited children — is the perfect testing ground. For the youngest horses, it was their very first encounter with the sea. Watching

    PO Phot Belinda Alker/UK MOD Crown copyright 2026

    Pictured: Paddleboarders receive a surprise from the Blues and Royals. Credit: PO Phot Belinda Alker/UK MOD Crown copyright 2026

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    Lucy Elder
    Lucy Elder

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
    Lucy Elder

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