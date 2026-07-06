‘A day in the sea felt very well deserved’: Household Cavalry cool off after busy start to the summer





Horses and soldiers from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment enjoyed a well-deserved trip to the beach to cool off to conclude their three-week summer training camp.

Photographers SSgt Donald Todd, PO Belinda Alker and Corporal Christian Delice captured stunning photos and drone video of the regiment on the beach ride at West Beach, Hayling Island, on Thursday (3 July).

Watch drone footage of Household Cavalry horses and soldiers on the beach in the video below

“After welcoming four world leaders to Windsor, protecting The King at the state opening of parliament and a spectacular King’s birthday parade, a day in the sea felt very well deserved,” said the spokesperson.

“These horses face the noise and chaos of London every single day – sirens, crowds, and all the unexpected delights of city life, so building their confidence through exposure to new environments is essential.

“The beach – with its shifting sands, crashing waves, screeching gulls, and overexcited children – is the perfect testing ground. For the youngest horses, it was their very first encounter with the sea. Watching them find their feet in the waves, and seeing the bonds between horse and rider grow stronger in the process, is what makes this training so valuable.”

The spokesperson added that soldiers and horses took part in a programme of “innovation, fieldcraft and mounted operational experimentation” on Longmoor training area during the summer camp, before the ride across the beach.

“The activity showcases the versatility, fitness and partnership of horse and rider in a dramatically different environment, demonstrating the adaptability that lies at the heart of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment’s approach to training,” said the spokesperson.

“The beach ride provides a fitting finale to a camp focused on pushing traditional cavalry skills into new operational contexts while celebrating the unique capabilities of the military horse.”

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