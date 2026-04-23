‘She is now with the stars’: final farewell to Household Cavalry drum horse, aged 13





Tributes have been paid to Household Cavalry drum horse Juno, who has died aged 13 following a short illness.

A statement from the Household Cavalry on 20 April said that Juno had been taken ill recently and that despite treatment, she passed away that morning.

The 18.3hh Shire mare was called Dyfed Willa-Rose by her breeders Dyfed Shire Horses. After completing her training, she was named Drum Horse Juno by Her Majesty Queen Camilla, and carried the rank of major.

A tribute from the Household Cavalry said that Juno “took to her training with impeccable grace and patience”.

“She became a trusted mount, be it either riding on the streets of London or the fields in Norfolk,” it said.

“With her new name and rank, Juno became one of the most iconic horses on The King’s birthday parade.”

It added: “Her signature markings and her dappled coat made her look every part the treasured ceremonial mount. Upon her shoulders sat the silver drums that she carried with dignity and pride. She proudly strode along the Mall with the drums and bands around her and loved her job and her role deeply.

“The small team that cared for Juno loved her wholeheartedly. She was adored due to her calm nature under saddle and in the stable. Juno adored the fuss and attention she received by the lucky commuters that managed to give her a quick pat on their way to work.

“A gentle giant that led the regiment on parade and has left an empty stable and a sadness in the hearts of all that knew her.”

In 2021, Dyfed Shire Horses owner Huw Murphy told H&H it was a “source of pride and privilege” to have bred a horse deemed “good enough” to be a drum horse with the cavalry.

Dyfed Shire Horses was among those to pay tribute to the mare after her death.

“Willa-Rose left the farm to join the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in 2021 and on 17 June 2023 became the first female Shire to perform at Trooping the Colour in 360 years,” said a tribute from the stud.

“Willa-Rose followed the path of her uncle Celt, known as Drum Horse Major Mercury who we sold to the cavalry in 2008, and also Apollo in 2019. Juno returned to the farm on two occasions in 2024 and 2025 and was welcomed by many of her fans.”

The stud has requested that she be laid to rest alongside Mercury on their farm in Pembrokeshire.

“She was our Rose and she is now with the stars,” the tribute added.

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