Olympic rider suspended for 18 months maintains whip use caught on video was ‘last-chance rescue’ of a dangerous horse

Australian rider Heath Ryan denied abusing the horse, whom he said was facing euthanasia owing to dangerous behaviour

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Rider Heath Ryan
Heath Ryan
(Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo)

An Olympic rider caught on video repeatedly hitting a horse has been suspended for 18 months by the FEI Tribunal.

Heath Ryan, 68, was found to have abused the horse – which he consistently denied – and fined CHF 3,000 (£2,700) as a result of the footage, which emerged last summer.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.