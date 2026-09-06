‘No shortcuts, and lots of purple shampoo’: Paige Watson on winning Burghley’s £1,000 groom’s prize with Deerpairc Revelry

“2am starts and 10pm finishes” are all part of the job – Paige Watson on what it took to win Burghley’s Spillers groom’s prize

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Paige Watson stands with Deerpairc Revelry beside a giant cheque for £1,000, presented by two women, at Burghley Horse Trials
Paige Watson receives the Spillers groom’s prize with Deerpairc Revelry at Burghley
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Paige Watson, groom to Max Warburton’s Deerpairc Revelry, has won this year’s Spillers groom’s prize at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials – and a £1,000 cheque to go with it.

“Technically it’s £1,100,” Paige corrects, laughing. “You get an extra £100 if your horse starts cross-country as well.”

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).