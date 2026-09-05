Meet the 67-year-old groom working at Burghley – why Mags Hill loves going to events, the time she met the Queen Mother and more

After 50 years’ experience working with horses, Mags Hill – groom to Simon Grieve – reveals her favourite memories

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Simon Grieve, wearing a pale suit and pink waistcoat, trots up bay horse Autograf at Burghley 2026
Simon Grieve trots up Mags Hill’s charge Autograf on Wednesday at Burghley 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

We’re probably all guilty of carrying a stereotypical image of a groom as a young person – it’s a tough physical job, requiring plenty of energy, and in many cases, national and international travel. Mags Hill, groom to Simon Grieve at this week’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials defies that stereotype.

Mags is 67 years old and she’s worked with horses for 50 years.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.