A former racehorse left “severely lame” with a fractured knee had to be put down as a result of her untreated issues.

David Bingham, of The Street, Earlsham, Woodbridge, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on 2 November. The 60-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to care for Desert Fortune, as he did not seek vet care for her lameness. The court was told he was a racehorse trainer, which he denied.

The court heard the RSPCA had been contacted by a member of the public about the welfare of the mare, who was under Bingham’s care. An officer from the charity went to see the horse in March this year, with an independent vet.

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“The officer said the mare was struggling to walk and when she did, she moved very slowly and her left knee was extremely swollen and enlarged,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.

“The mare was lame in both legs, due to a fracture in her left knee and an abscess in her right hoof. All four hooves were overgrown.”

The spokesperson said the vet signed a certificate to confirm Desert Fortune was suffering and that euthanasia would be in her best interests.

The vet said in a report: “Individually the conditions seen in both forelimbs of this horse would have been extremely painful and both would have required high levels of pain relief. To have both of these conditions concurrently would have been significantly painful and should have received analgesia and attention immediately.”

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“The horse was severely lame on two limbs” The expert vet

An expert equine vet who examined the evidence said the issues and suffering seen in the mare “could have been avoided by reasonable practical means”, the spokesperson said, adding that the vet said the owner had provided clinical history for the mare, who had not had veterinary attention since the previous March.

“The expert said that it would be obvious even to a layperson without any horse knowledge, that the horse was severely lame on two limbs and required veterinary intervention,” the spokesperson said. “The horse should have been provided with this care, many months prior to the intervention by the RSPCA.”

The expert vet added: “It is my expert opinion that the owner has not taken reasonable steps to meet the needs of the horse to be protected from pain, injury, suffering and disease.

“The basic needs of these horses have not been met. With all of the problems identified above, being part of basic horse husbandry. All these issues should be recognised and rectified by a responsible horse owner.”

After the case, RSPCA inspector Ben Kirby said the charity is grateful to those who raised concerns about the mare and did what they could to help her.

“All the experts in this case highlighted how this horse should have been provided veterinary care and that the owner failed to do this and left the horse in tremendous pain,” he said.

“Owning an animal is a responsibility and owners have a legal duty of care to meet their needs.”

David Bingham ‘accepted he’d made a mistake’

In mitigation, David Bingham said he “accepted he had made a mistake and would not make the same decisions again and that he had wanted to give the horse a better retirement”, the spokesperson said.

“He said he had given the horse to a friend to watch. He said he was a physiotherapist and not a professional sports person and had set up a business training racehorses to improve the welfare of horses.”

Bingham was banned from keeping equines for life and given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £154.

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