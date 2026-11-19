The treatment of a leading Australian racehorse whose body was found dumped in a skip was distressing and disrespectful, authorities agree, as investigations continue into the incident.

So You Are, a five-year-old owned by Stuart Ramsey who ran in the Melbourne Cup on 3 November, was taken to the Randwick Equine Centre veterinary hospital on 16 November for emergency treatment as he had severe colic. The five-year-old was put down on welfare grounds. The next day, the horse’s body was found in a skip at a Sydney landfill site, and pictures and footage were shared on social media.

Trainer Bjorn Baker had released a statement on Monday to confirm the “much-loved” So You Are had died.

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In a follow-up the next day, he said: “Like everyone who has seen the footage, I am deeply distressed by the handling of So You Are’s remains.

“He was a much-loved horse and he deserved to be treated with dignity and respect after his death. I understand the specialist hospital facility REC Equine Specialists is investigating the circumstances and I expect a full explanation of what occurred.

“My thoughts remain with the Ramsey family, and with all my staff, for whom this has compounded an already devastating loss.”

REC Equine Specialists expressed its “deepest sympathy” to all So You Are’s connections and “apologised unreservedly for the distress caused by footage shared on social media”.

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A spokesperson said So You Are’s body was collected by its contracted provider and taken to a licensed landfill site.

“He should have been promptly and respectfully buried,” he said.

“What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone who cared for him. We are deeply sorry.”

The spokesperson said the hospital takes responsibility for choosing the service provider.

“We should have known exactly how horses were handled after leaving our hospital and we did not. That process is not good enough and it must change.

“We have spoken with So You Are’s owners and trainer to apologise personally. We are working with our disposal provider and the facility operators, together with Racing NSW, to establish how this happened and to put in processes to ensure it never happens again.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Racing NSW said that under New South Wales guidelines, licensed landfill is the preferred option for animals who have been put down owing to the drugs used, but that the burial should have been “timely and respectful”.

“These images are distressing for all involved and for all of us who care deeply about our horses,” a Racing NSW spokesperson said.

“If through the course of our ongoing investigation any wrongdoing is found, Racing NSW will not hesitate to take appropriate action.”

Racing Victoria expressed similar sentiments, adding that although this incident was in a different Australian state, “it is of the utmost relevance to all racing jurisdictions and regulators across the nation”.

“As an industry, we need to consider the learnings from this distressing incident and what can be done to strengthen processes and standards.

“This is a national matter that requires national consideration and we stand ready to work with Racing Australia and our interstate colleagues in doing that methodically and appropriately.”

New Zealand equine dissection specialist and anatomy expert Becks Nairn said the fact a horse can win AUS$1.4m and still end up in a skip should make the industry sit up. She pointed out that disposing of deceased horses is a logistical issue, that landfill is not necessarily an unethical choice, but that drugs used to put horses down linger in their bodies and can become an environmental issue after burial.

She believes the incident highlights humans’ responsibility to horses throughout their lives and after death.

Mr Ramsey told Racing.com So You Are was “more than just a horse to us”.

“He was a wonderful horse, who brought our family together as only a horse can,” he said. “He did so much for us… they’re part of the family.”

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