‘It can be soul-destroying’: support and awareness needed for those grieving the loss of a beloved horse

Grief for a horse can be taken less seriously than that for pets, it is feared, meaning many owners can feel “isolated and unsupported during their time of loss”.

The RSPCA’s “Not just a pet” campaign aims to raise awareness of grief for animals, and a recent survey conducted by the charity found that 70.5% of respodents feel a stigma exists; only 5.5% of respondents believe pet grief is taken as seriously as it should be.

“And there are concerns that many people misunderstand the role horses play in their owners’ lives, potentially further minimising society’s understanding of the impact losing these beloved companions can have,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.

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Ashleigh Brown, the charity’s scientific and policy manager, equine welfare specialist and equestrian, pointed out that horses often fall into a grey area between livestock and pets.

“And as they live outside the home – those who don’t own horses might fail to appreciate the depth of the emotional bond shared between horses and their owners or carers,” she said.

“But they are often loved, cherished and viewed as a family member just as a live-in pet, like a dog or cat, would be.

“The connection many owners feel with their horses is equally strong, and typically developed over many years spent caring, riding, grooming, training and learning together, leading to close bonds.

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“Losing an equine companion can be absolutely soul-destroying, and change your life overnight. Often, owners may also have been faced with difficult decisions over end-of-life care and euthanasia, grappling with what is the best option for their horse or pony’s welfare – even when this may be heartbreaking for them personally.

“Therefore, it’s so important we support our friends, family and colleagues going through this every bit as much as we would someone who has lost a cat, dog, or other beloved family pet.”

Grief for animals is real

Influencer Esme Higgs is backing the campaign. She has posted about the loss of her standardbred Mickey in 2024, saying he taught her about ponies’ “needs, their ways, how they think and how they see the world”.

“If you’ve ever loved an animal, you’ll know they were never just a pet,” she said. “They’re part of your family, part of your life, and when you lose them, the space they leave behind can feel enormous.

“Pet grief is real, and deserves to be seen, supported and heard about. And the challenges can be particularly profound for horse owners. Most importantly, nobody should have to go through it alone.”

The RSPCA has updated its online resources published to support people coping with loss of an animal, including support for children and those having to make end-of-life decisions.

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