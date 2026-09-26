‘It can be soul-destroying’: support and awareness needed for those grieving the loss of a beloved horse

Charity research has found that grief for a horse can be taken less seriously than that for pets

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Grief for a horse can be taken less seriously than that for pets, it is feared, meaning many owners can feel “isolated and unsupported during their time of loss”.

The RSPCA’s “Not just a pet” campaign aims to raise awareness of grief for animals, and a recent survey conducted by the charity found that 70.5% of respodents feel a stigma exists; only 5.5% of respondents believe pet grief is taken as seriously as it should be.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.