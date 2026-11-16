Driver and two horses killed in early-morning motorway collisions

A driver and two horses died in collisions on the M18 last week.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses to or footage of the fatal incident at junction four of the motorway, in the Doncaster area, on 13 November.

A spokesperson said officers were called to reports of a collision at 4.44am.

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“Officers responded to initial reports of two collisions involving two horses and two Skoda vehicles,” he said.

“Initial enquiries have led officers to understand that a Blue Skoda Octavia was in collision with one horse, and a grey Skoda Superb was in collision with a second horse who were loose in the carriageway.

“Following the collision involving the Skoda vehicles, a second collision has occurred involving a Vauxhall Vivaro and one of the horses.”

The driver of the grey Skoda, a 50-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

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“His family has been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this time,” the spokesperson said.

“The driver of a Skoda Octavia and Vauxhall Vivaro suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Both horses also died at the scene.”

Officers would like any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward,

“We would also like to speak to the owner of the horses, who has not yet come forward,” the spokesperson said.

“One horse is black and one horse is grey in colour. Further enquiries are ongoing around the horses and their owners, but anyone missing two horses or who may know who they belong to is asked to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or contact police online, quoting incident number 94 of 13 November 2026.

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