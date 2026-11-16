Driver and two horses killed in early-morning motorway collisions

Police are appealing for witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward

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A close up of police tape and a police car
(Image credit: Alamy)

A driver and two horses died in collisions on the M18 last week.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses to or footage of the fatal incident at junction four of the motorway, in the Doncaster area, on 13 November.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.