Top stud ‘deeply devastated’ after broodmares attacked and killed – €10,000 reward for information

Police are investigating following the incidents between 11 September and 11 October

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Three horses have died and three others have been injured following attacks at Schockemöhle stud farm in Germany.

Police are investigating following the incidents, involving predominantly pregnant broodmares, between 11 September and 11 October.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.