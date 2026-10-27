‘Horses should not have to suffer’: fresh calls for ban on private sale and use of fireworks

The SSPCA said horses “should not have to suffer as a consequence of celebration”

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Horses grazing as fireworks go off in the background
RAEYBP Horse Silhouette At Sunrise
(Image credit: Alamy)

A new campaign is calling for a UK-wide ban on the private sale and use of fireworks – as charities and campaigners await the results of the Government’s public consultation.

The Scottish SPCA said horses and other animals “should not have to suffer as a consequence of celebration”, as it calls for fireworks to be limited to professionally organised and controlled displays only in the UK.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.