A new campaign is calling for a UK-wide ban on the private sale and use of fireworks – as charities and campaigners await the results of the Government’s public consultation.

The Scottish SPCA said horses and other animals “should not have to suffer as a consequence of celebration”, as it calls for fireworks to be limited to professionally organised and controlled displays only in the UK.

“Organised displays still carry animal welfare risks. However, advance notice, a known location and a defined duration give owners and carers a better opportunity to prepare,” said an SSPCA spokesperson, adding that 98.2% of respondents to a recent survey by the charity would support a ban on private sale and use.

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“Organisers should consider nearby homes, rescue centres, farms, stables and wildlife habitats when planning an event, minimise disturbance and ensure debris is cleared afterwards.”

Concerns have been raised in the past that a ban on private sales could create a black market. SSPCA head of advocacy and strategic partnerships Nicola Strachan told H&H the charity recognises this.

“The Government would need to address that through effective enforcement, including action against online suppliers. We cannot assume that a black market would grow, but it is a risk that should be considered when designing any future legislation,” she said.

“Anti-social behaviour surrounding fireworks has long been on the rise, putting animals, communities and emergency workers at risk. The possibility that some people would break the law in order to purchase these products cannot be a reason to leave preventable harm unaddressed.”

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The campaign follows the Government’s 12-week public consultation on fireworks (news, 23 July), which closed on 7 October. A Government spokesperson told H&H it is analysing responses and the evidence gathered will help inform decisions on any future changes.

This month the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) launched the “know your impact” initiative, encouraging people to consider how their use of fireworks can affect people and animals.

“We know loud fireworks can have a real impact on people and their pets, including horses. That’s why we’ve launched a new campaign encouraging people to consider the impact fireworks can have on animals,” he said. “We are also looking at limiting the sale of the loudest fireworks to consumers and banning any additional high-risk products from public sale to protect pets and wildlife.”

Redwings has been continuously campaigning for fireworks reform through its Keep Horses in Mind campaign and this year launched the Go Low initiative, encouraging use of low-noise fireworks.

Redwings campaign manager Helen Whitelegg told H&H the charity welcomed the OPSS message and inclusion of animals – but was “disappointed” the office had not taken the opportunity to promote low-noise fireworks or organised displays as alternatives.

“We will also continue to challenge statements that suggest that giving neighbours notice of planned fireworks shifts responsibility from the display organiser to those who may be affected. We have contacted the department for business, innovation, science and trade to highlight these concerns,” she said.

“Redwings’ survey of more than 5,000 owners found that of the 68% who had experience of a horse in their care being affected by fireworks, only a quarter had advance warning. Yet even for those who had prior knowledge, incidents of horses escaping, becoming injured or losing their lives still occurred.”

Ms Whitelegg said Redwings is pleased to see low-noise displays being advertised ahead of 5 November.

“However, there is still a long way to go and the coming weeks remain an anxious time for many owners,” she said. “As we wait for the findings of the Government's consultation, we have to hope that the annual cycle of worry and uncertainty may finally be alleviated through more robust regulation.”