Harnessing horse power to fight wildfires – and benefit people

Equestrians in Spain and the UK have shown how horses can improve their environment as well as reducing fire risk

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People and a pony standing on a bracken-covered hillside
The Power Pony project’s work on beating back bracken is effective in reducing fire risk
(Image credit: Donna Oldbury-Thomas)

Harnessing equine power has already proven useful in the fight against wildfires in the UK and Spain – and this may benefit horses, people and the environment.

An owner in Valencia realised that his dream of sport horses in a natural environment also has the benefit of reducing the risk of fires, and a project to boost the value of ponies on the Welsh hills has found similar.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.