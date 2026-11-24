It feels early to say this, but we’ve spotted what could possibly be the best Black Friday deal for equestrians of 2026. The Two Bare Feet Hi-Vis Equestrian Robe is currently at it’s lowest price ever (just £34.99) as part of Amazon’s Black Friday event.

We put this robe to the test ourselves and it’s included in our guide to the best horse riding robes specifically for equestrians. Of all the products we recommended over the Black Friday period last year, this was what our readers bought most. I even spotted someone at my yard wearing one a few days later and she confessed she’d seen our recommendation! And most importantly, she still loves the coat.

What you need to know about the Two Bare Feet riding robe

Two Bare Feet is an established water sports brand that branched out into the equestrian market with a couple of riding robes.

The coat is made almost entirely from recycled content with an eco-friendly waterproof finish, which has a 10,000mm waterproof rating (meaning it’s classed as suitable for heavy rain).

It has a two-way zip (which is essential for riding), fleece-lined pockets, side zips, Velcro leg straps and helmet-compatible peaked hood.

It has an oversized fit, so although it has a sherpa lining you will be able to add in extra layers if you need them. Our UK size 12 tester actually tried an XS and found this to be a good fit for her – she recommends checking out the size chart when ordering.

There’s a choice of colour combinations – all feature a small amount of reflective detailing.

Overall, this is a great value entry level riding robe that won’t break the bank. If you want a riding robe at a cheap price, we’d recommend this one over a non-riding specific robe as while they’re great, they’re not made for being in the saddle – we need the extra features.

Why this price is so good

The best riding robes can cost upwards of £150 – if you’ve got that budget to spend and there’s a really specific style you want that’s fine. But if you’d rather save yourself the cost of a few bales of hay while staying warm and dry in the process, then this robe is an excellent choice. That’s not just “horse girl math” – that’s the real maths.

The RRP is listed on Amazon as £59.99, but if you check the price history on Amazon, it actually spent most of last winter priced at £99.99 before it came down at the end of the season. On Two Bare Feet’s own website, the RRP is listed at £169.99 with a current sale price of £59.99, which is a huge discount, but it still doesn’t beat the price we found on Amazon.

Amazon says this deal is set to end on 30 November (while stocks last) but we’ve found with Amazon there is no guarantee – sometimes items pop in and out of the sale, so if you see a price you like and you’re happy with the price history, then I would say go for it now in case you miss it.